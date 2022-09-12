A police officer was struck by a car while pursuing a suspect on foot in Indio, authorities said Sunday.

The Indio Police Department responded to a call at around 9:35 a.m. regarding individuals loitering in front of businesses and in a parking lot in the 82-100 block of Highway 111.

Upon making contact with the individuals, an officer discovered that one of them, 26-year-old Job Williams of Blythe, had several drug-related warrants for his arrest, police said. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Williams allegedly fled, leading to a foot pursuit through the parking lot of the shopping center.

The officer was struck by a car when the chase reached the intersection of Monroe Street and Highway 111. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with injuries, but stable vital signs, authorities said.

Williams was later arrested at around 9:50 a.m. in the 81-900 block of Highway 111 by another officer without incident. According to authorities, he was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and for his active warrants.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer was not injured and was cooperative with the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic accident and Indio police are investigating the arrest for the active warrants. Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Indio police at 760- 391-4051 or anonymously at 760-341-7867.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio officer struck by car while on foot pursuit of suspect