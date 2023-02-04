Indio police arrest 36-year-old man for fatal shooting in downtown

Indio police arrested a 36-year-old Indio resident on Friday for a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown earlier that same day. He is facing murder and weapon-related charges, jail records show.

Authorities and paramedics responded to a report of a loud noise and a man lying in front of a house on the 45-600 block of Smurr Street, near Requa Avenue, at 1:07 a.m. The man, who not been identified, was found dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Hilario Muela was later identified as the suspect. He was apprehended and then booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, the Indio Police Department said in a press release. He is being held on $1 million bail, and is scheduled to appear at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police arrest man for fatal shooting in downtown