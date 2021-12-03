Indio police make arrest in March hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman

Damian Flores, 21, of Indio, Calif., was arrested for a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a passenger on March 9, 2021.

Indio police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run that resulted in the death of a passenger in March.

The March 9 crash occurred in front of the Winchell's Donuts shop on Monroe Street, just north of Highway 111. The driver of the Dodge Dart, identified as Damian Flores, 21, fled the scene after the car he was driving collided with a power pole, police said.

The passenger, Debra Nicole Nelson, 18, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. She was two months pregnant.

Flores was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on felony charges that include hit-and-run and manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, jail records show.

Indio police asked anyone with further information on the accident to contact the Indio Police Departments Traffic Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymously through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police make arrest in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman