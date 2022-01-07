Indio police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing at Miles Avenue Park in December.

Juan Hernandez, 29, of Indio was arrested in the 83-500 block of Indio Boulevard in Indio at around 5 p.m. Monday, the Indio Police Department said in a press release. He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, police said.

Police had responded to a report of an assault victim at Miles Avenue Park, located at 82-540 Miles Avenue, on the evening of Dec. 6, police said. The victim, Montel Robinson, was found with a stab wound and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police asked anyone with further information on the case to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Chris Cordova at 760-391-4051, or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Miles Avenue Park