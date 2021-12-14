Indio police are investigating a suspicious death at a residential home Monday.

The Indio Police Department received a call regarding a death in the 45-900 block of Duquesne Street around 3 a.m., police said. There is no information on the identify of the victim or their cause of death currently available.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit confirmed the death was suspicious in nature, police said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"At this time, it has not been determined as a homicide," said Ben Guitron of the Indio police department.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police investigate "suspicious death" in residential area