The Indio police are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle.

At approximately 10:46 a.m. Friday, Indio police officers responded to a report of a burned vehicle found on Power Line Road west of Dillon Road.

Power Line Road is an unpaved service road with power lines above in the open desert north of the city, according to police.

The identity of the two bodies found in the burned vehicle have not been released.

Detectives assumed the investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

The Indio Police Department has an ongoing homicide investigation in conjunction with the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau. If anyone has information about this case, please call Detective Ryan Kitchens at (760) 391-4181, or to report anonymous information, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio Police investigating double homicide; bodies found in burned vehicle