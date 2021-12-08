Indio police search for suspects involved in shooting

Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
·1 min read

Indio police are searching for the suspects of an alleged shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. There are no known injuries from the shooting, police said.

Police received a call regarding gunshots from a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Street, north of Fred Waring Drive around 2:34 p.m., said Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron.

Guitron said an officer located the alleged vehicle in the area near Monroe Street. The vehicle led police to the 82000 block of El Paseo Avenue, where its occupants exited and went into the neighborhood, Guitron said.

“At this point in time, there's no immediate danger or threat to the neighborhood,” Guitron said.

Police are searching for the suspects and investigating the incident, he added.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police search for suspects involved in shooting

