Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as Group Commits to Textile Waste Fiber

Samantha Conti
·2 min read

LONDON – Inditex saw net income soar in the first fiscal quarter ended April 30 despite pausing business in Russia and Ukraine due to the conflict in the region.

The fast-fashion giant, parent of brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Bershka, posted an 80 percent profit uptick year-on-year to 760 million euros, with robust performance across all regions, and in the U.S. in particular.

More from WWD

The company said it made a provision of 216 million euros to cover all of the extraordinary costs from the temporary closure of its business in Ukraine and Russia. Stores in the region have been closed since late February.

The group said it would have reported net profit of 940 million euros had it not been for the closures.

Revenue grew 36 percent to 6.74 billion euros, which Inditex said was underpinned by a “sharp recovery” in store traffic and a “good reception” for all seven brands’ latest collections.

China was the only market that underperformed: some 67 stores were closed in the period due to COVID-related restrictions. Inditex said the U.S. is now its second-biggest market after Spain, where it is headquartered.

Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex, said the results were the fruit of a “well-differentiated model that is delivering strongly. The strength and adaptability of the business model and the excellent performance of our creative, sales and operating teams are driving that differentiation forward, underpinned by a strategic focus on innovation, digitalization and sustainability.”

Inditex said the second quarter started on a high note, with sales increasing by 17 percent in constant currency between May 1 and June 5.

The company added that it is making “constant progress” on the delivery of its sustainability targets, with the ultimate goal of using cutting-edge technology to move “the textile industry, as a whole, towards circularity.”

The company said it has signed a three-year agreement worth more than 100 million euros with Infinited Fiber Company, committing to purchase 30 percent of future production of Infinna, a fiber created entirely from textile waste.

The project is part of Inditex’s Sustainability Hub, an open innovation platform created to promote and to scale up innovation in materials, technologies, processes and sustainable solutions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

    There was a drop in oil prices when OPEC announced plans to increase its production in July and August, but bullish sentiment is now growing rapidly

  • Pernod Ricard banks on digital push to boost growth

    PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits group Pernod Ricard said on Wednesday it was banking on its portfolio of high-end brands and a growing use of data to better predict customers' habits and fine-tune pricing to accelerate sales growth over the mid-term. The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said it would aim to deliver annual organic sales growth at the upper end of a 4-7% growth range over the mid-term. Pernod, whose brands include Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, reiterated it aimed to lift its operating profit margin by 50-60 basis points per year, provided it could deliver annual organic sales growth within the 4-7% range.

  • Without Climate Disclosure, Investors Are Flying Blind

    The SEC’s proposed climate disclosure mandate will allow businesses to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate disasters, writes former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Soar 122%, Says Wall Street

    Navigating the market sell-off isn't easy, but following Wall Street's lead can be rewarding.

  • This Company Could Become The Next Great Dividend Stock. But Here's Why Most Investors Will Miss It.

    Quick: Name five companies that could be great dividend stocks over the next decade. Nearly a decade ago, the bigwigs of the alcohol industry -- specifically those running Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller -- decided to see what would happen if they combined their companies to form the world's largest beer maker. The cumulative result of AB-InBev's quest for industry domination was a balance sheet that had a staggering $122 billion in total debt.

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.