Indiva Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Indiva
·12 min read

Indiva is the National Leader in Edibles

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2020. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Indiva’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For a more comprehensive overview of the corporate and financial highlights presented in this press release, please refer to Indiva’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020, and the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, which are filed on SEDAR and available on the Company’s website, www.indiva.com.

“We are pleased to report record revenue and significantly improved gross margins in the third quarter of 2020, driven by the introduction of Wana™ Sour Gummies across Canada” said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva. “Our business has gained considerable momentum and we expect revenue growth to accelerate significantly in fiscal Q4 2020, driven by sales and purchase orders in hand, and continued strong sell through of Indiva products at the retail level. Data from Hifyre indicates that, within the edibles category, Indiva holds leading market share in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Fiscal Q4 2020 has already shown significant sequential growth, with October 2020 net revenue exceeding September’s record monthly net revenue of $2.0 million, and gross margin before fair value adjustments approaching 30% in the month. November net revenue is on track to exceed October, based on purchase orders in hand. Gross margin before fair value adjustments is expected to continue to rise, and approach 30% for fiscal Q4 2020. Further significant additional gross margin improvement is expected in Q1 2021, as the Company begins to benefit from sharply lower distillate costs. Indiva’s focus on quality, and specifically on licensing and producing award-winning products is bearing fruit, and we look forward to continuing to provide of-age Canadians with exceptional cannabis products.”

HIGHLIGHTS
Quarterly Performance

  • Gross revenue in Q3 2020 was $3.42 million representing a 22% sequential increase from Q2 2020, and a 1,600% increase year-over-year from Q3 2019.

  • Net revenue in Q3 2020 was $3.03 million representing a 19% sequential increase from Q2 2020, and a 1,500% increase year-over year from Q3 2019, driven primarily by sales of Cannabis 2.0 products.

  • Net revenue from edible products grew to $2.18 million representing 72% of net revenue in Q3 2020, up 42% from $1.54 million in Q2 2020.

  • Gross margin before fair value adjustments and impairments improved to $0.67 million or 22.2% of net revenue versus nil in Q2 2020 and 14.5% in Q3 2019, due to a shift in product mix to higher margin products and improved operational utilization.

  • Operating expenses decreased by 21% versus Q3 2019 and decreased by 30% versus the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to improved cost control and capitalization of costs related to production.

  • Comprehensive net loss included one-time expenses and non-cash charges including losses on non-refundable deposits and disposal of equipment totaling $1.27 million. Excluding these charges, comprehensive loss declined to $2.3 million versus $2.6 million in Q3 2019.

  • The Company closed the final tranche of its $5.18 million equity private placement on August 10, 2020.

  • Indiva also announced the extension of the maturity of its senior debt to October 31, 2021. As a result, working capital has substantially improved as compared to June 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights

  • Indiva began commercial production of Wana™ Sour Gummies in August of 2020 and began shipments to provincial wholesalers in September 2020.

  • Wana™ Sour Gummie Sales in fiscal Q3 2020, all of which occurred in the month of September, accounted for $1.23 million or 41% of net revenue in the quarter.

  • Indiva signed a Supply Agreement with the Yukon and began shipment of products.

  • Indiva secured an agreement with CannMart Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc., which will see INDIVA™ CBD Softgels and INDIVA™ Indica Capsules available on CannMart’s B2C distribution channel for their medical customers, as well as Bhang® Chocolate and Wana™ Sour Gummies.

  • Indiva entered into an amended license agreement with Bhang®, replacing the previous JV, giving the Company the exclusive right to manufacture and sell Bhang® THC-infused chocolate products in Canada.

  • Indiva made its first shipments of Artisan Batch premium cannabis to provincial wholesalers.

Events Subsequent to Quarter End

  • Indiva secured an agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. making Bhang® Chocolate and Wana™ Sour Gummies available through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ platform.

  • October monthly net revenue came in at a record $2.3 million, with gross margin before fair value adjustments exceeding 29%.

  • Sell through data from Hifyre for the month of October 2020 shows strong sell-through of Indiva products. With a 32% share of sales, Indiva now leads with the #1 market share position in the edibles category:
    • Ontario #1 with 36% market share.
    • Alberta #1 with 30% market share.
    • British Columbia #1 with 27% market share.
    • Saskatchewan #1 with 37% market share.
    • Wana Sour Gummies led the Gummies category with $1.94M in retail sales or 18% share.
    • Bhang led the chocolate category with $1.22M in retail sales.
    • Product Ranking in October showed the top 3 SKUs are Wana™ Sour Gummies (led by Strawberry-Lemonade) and 5 of the Top 10 SKUs are from Indiva.

  • Indiva began shipments of ICC under the INDIVA brand to Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. ICC is a high-potency THC strain with a strong terpene profile.

Outlook

  • Indiva delivered four additional Wana™ Sour Gummie SKUs to provincial wholesalers across Canada in November 2020, including Pomegranate-Blueberry-Acai (25mg CBD:5mg THC per gummie), Strawberry CBD (10mg CBD:1mg THC per gummie), Blueberry Indica (5mg THC per gummie) and Japanese Citrus Yuzu (10mg CBD:5mg THC per gummie), bringing the total Wana™ SKUs in market to seven. These SKUs offer unique cannabinoid combinations and flavours, and will complement the first three SKUs already in market, being, Mango Sativa (5mg THC per gummie), Watermelon Hybrid (5mg THC per gummie), and Strawberry-Lemonade 1:1 (5mg CBD:5mg THC per gummie).

  • Indiva will introduce Bhang® Ice, a peppermint flavoured chocolate in time for the holidays. Purchase orders are in hand and shipments to provincial wholesalers will begin in early December.

  • Indiva also expects to introduce further flower SKUs, with special focus on high THC potency, robust terpene content, premium buds and fresh harvest dates.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Overarching Financial Data

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands of $, except gross margin % and per share figures)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Gross revenue

3,422.2

211.4

8,513.5

703.8

Net revenue

3,027.2

185.5

7,600.2

600.4

Gross margin before fair value adjustments and impairments

670.8

26.8

795.4

(90.9)

Gross margin before fair value adjustment and impairments (%)

22.2%

14.5%

10.5%

(15.1%)

Loss and comprehensive loss

(3,571.8)

(2,626.7)

(8,538.6)

(8,557.7)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

(1,107.1)

(2,347.3)

(3,433.1)

(6,654.5)

Net loss per share – basic and diluted

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.09)

(0.10)

Comprehensive loss per share – basic and diluted

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.09)

(0.10)

1 The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a sum of net revenue, other income, cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, production supplies and expense, general and administrative expense, and sales and marketing expense, as determined by management. Adjusted license fee eliminates 50% of the fee which is equivalent to the Company’s share of the joint venture company to which the license fee is paid. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist readers in determining the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations and to cover financial charges.

Operating Expenses

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands of $)

2020

2019

2020

2019

General and administrative

1,551.0

1,728.8

3,912.9

4,992.5

Marketing and sales

409.4

645.3

1,038.1

1,571.1

Research and development

0.5

19.4

3.4

114.0

Share-based compensation

67.1

135.5

178.7

502.5

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

95.3

210.4

184.2

500.8

Amortization of intangible assets

44.4

2.8

44.6

22.3

Total operating expenses

2,167.7

2,742.2

5,361.9

7,703.2

Quarterly Results

(in thousands of $, except per share figures)

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Net revenue

3,027.2

2,559.7

2,013.3

323.5

185.5

173.5

Comprehensive net loss

(3,571.8)

(2,528.7)

(2,438.1)

(2,840.2)

(2,626.7)

(2,302.5)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.03)

COVID-19
Government and private entities are still assessing the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva has continued to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect its employees. The Company continues to assess the customer, supply chain, and staffing implications of COVID-19 and is committed to making continuous adjustments to minimize disruption and impact. Indiva will remain proactive in its response to the pandemic and compliant with any and all provincial and/or federal policy enacted to protect Canadians.

CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 02059103.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 059103#. The recording will remain available until Thursday, December 3, 2020.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Anthony Simone
Phone: 416-881-5154
Email: ir@indiva.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future product offerings and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties’ approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.


Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Mexico ex 'self-defense' vigilante leader dies of COVID-19

    Jose Manuel Mireles, one of the leaders of a civilian militia formed in 2013 to fight a drug cartel in western Mexico, died Wednesday, a government health agency confirmed. Mireles was a physician who worked for the federal Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers. Leaders like Mireles and Hipolito Mora organized people in the western state of Michoacan to fight the Knights Templar drug cartel.

  • El Paso lawyered up to try and collect $570,000 owed to the city by the Trump campaign from a rally 2 years ago

    The city council hired the lawyers to collect the Trump campaign debt days after the National Guard was sent to help with bodies of COVID-19 victims.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Biden Promises Bill Providing Pathway to Citizenship for 11 Million Illegal Immigrants in First 100 Days

    Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday to send a bill to the Senate that would set up a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants.The president-elect's team has already indicated that Biden will attempt to overturn much of President Trump's immigration agenda, including reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and rescinding the Remain in Mexico policy."I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America," Biden told NBC's Lester Holt.Such a bill would likely be dead on arrival if Republicans hold on to their Senate majority. Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are both facing runoffs on January 5, and if one of them wins, Republicans will hold 51 seats in the chamber. However, if Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50, allowing vice president-elect Kamala Harris to serve as the tie-breaker.Biden also plans to implement a 100-day freeze on deportations before reinstating Obama-era guidance that limits deportations to criminal offenders.Once Biden takes office, his administration will likely be preoccupied with vaccine distribution and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. While the Biden administration will eventually attempt to overhaul Trump's immigration agenda, the process will still take time.The Trump administration had an extraordinary preoccupation with immigration issues and they invested an enormous amount of attention and single-minded focus on immigration,” Doris Messiner, a former immigration official, told CBS earlier this month.. “An administration that wants to undo those changes would have to devote a similar amount of time and effort — and arguably more, because you don’t want to just be undoing things."

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Tigray crisis: How the Ethiopian army and TPLF clashed over an airport

    With communications largely cut to the Tigray region, both sides in the conflict are trying to control the narrative.

  • NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino

    Describing it as “something out of the 1930s,” authorities say a former guard and two others stole more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino earlier this month. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Tuesday that Dante McCluney of Newark was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 5 theft from an armored car parked outside Bally's casino.

  • Giuliani thinks Trump ‘may have won Virginia’ despite Biden winning state by nearly half a million votes

    Ex-New York mayor Giuliani continues to spread false information regarding 2020 election

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death

    The Brazilian man who previously confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu in Brazil's Goiás state has admitted that he also raped the Japanese woman, according to a statement from local police. Police identified the 18-year-old killer as Rafael Lima da Costa, who claimed during his first interrogation that he used Akamatsu's blouse to strangle her, and hadn't said that he raped her. Akamatsu moved to the city of Abadiania to seek treatment for her skin cancer after she survived a nuclear accident in Japan.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff of Georgia holds drive-through event to ‘inspire people out to the polls’

    Jon Ossoff, one of the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, is looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state. By holding various socially distanced events all over Georgia to connect with voters, Ossoff hopes the more engagement he has with residents will translate to&nbsp; historic voter turnout in the Jan. 5 runoff.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Biden's rumored choice for secretary of defense may make history, but she won't do Biden any favors

    Opinion: Biden's Pentagon chief should be someone who recognizes the world we live in today is different than the one we inherited after the Cold War.

  • India boy separated from conjoined twin dies after three years

    The twins, who were conjoined at the top of their heads, were separated in a historic surgery in 2017.