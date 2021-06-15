Person with multiple guns in vehicle arrested on UNC-Chapel Hill campus, police say

Kate Murphy

UNC Police arrested an individual with multiple firearms in their vehicle on the Chapel Hill campus on Tuesday morning.

The individual was sitting in a vehicle in the Campus Health parking lot and immediately taken into police custody, according to an alert sent to UNC-CH students, faculty and staff around 11 a.m.

The “suspicious condition” and weapons violation was reported around 6 a.m., according to the UNC Police crime log.

No injuries were reported, and UNC Police are investigating the situation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

