Victim in hospital after being hit six times in Fort Worth shooting, police say

A person is in the hospital after being shot six times Sunday in southeast Fort Worth

At midnight, Fort Worth police responded to the 4500 block of Emerson Street for a shooting call. At the scene, officers found a victim who sustained six gunshot wounds, said spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries are non-life-threatening, Elgin said.

Police have detained a suspect and detectives have been notified to investigate, Elgin said.