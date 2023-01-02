Individual investors account for 56% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München's (ETR:MUV2) ownership, while institutions account for 44%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 44% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 5.9% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.7% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 3.0% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own €18m worth of shares (at current prices). In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

