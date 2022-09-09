Individual investors account for 59% of Money3 Corporation Limited's (ASX:MNY) ownership, while institutions account for 23%

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 59% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Money3.

Check out our latest analysis for Money3

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Money3?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Money3. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Money3's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Money3. TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.0% of shares outstanding. With 4.6% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Calogero Rubino and Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Scott Baldwin is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Money3

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Money3 Corporation Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$37m worth of stock in the AU$454m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 59% stake in Money3, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.7%, of the Money3 stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Money3 better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Money3 (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Gold rises as dollar softens, set for small weekly gain

    Gold rose on Friday supported by a dip in the dollar and was set for eking out small weekly gains, though persistent jitters over the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing on an aggressive interest rate-hike path weighed on sentiment. "At present levels, gold appears in the short term to have bottomed out," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide. Data on Thursday showed claims for unemployment benefits fell last week in the United States, highlighting the robustness of the labor market and bolstered expectations of Fed's aggressive rate hikes.

  • With 88% ownership of the shares, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( NASDAQ:IEP ), it is important to understand the...

  • Here's What To Make Of Compumedics' (ASX:CMP) Decelerating Rates Of Return

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • ASK4SAM Launches New York Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Legal Injury Claims Hotline

    Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM) has recently sponsored a toll free hotline number for New York residents who have been affected by the Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Contamination and who want to speak with an attorney at no cost about their potential claim. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The top-rated New York Medical Malpractice Injury Law Firm Silberstein, Awad, & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM) has launched a Camp Lejeune Toxic ...

  • Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major "Merge" upgrade

    Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. The Ethereum blockchain is due to merge with a separate blockchain, radically changing the way it processes transactions and how new ether tokens are created. The new system, known as "proof-of-stake," will slash the Ethereum blockchain's energy consumption by 99.9%, developers say.

  • China's Macro Economy Is 'Very Weak,' BNP Paribas Says

    George Sun, head of global markets, Greater China, at BNP Paribas, discusses the state of the world's second-largest economy, the local currency and stocks. China's consumer inflation unexpectedly moderated in August as sporadic lockdowns across the nation suppressed spending, while producer price growth slowed more than expected. Sun speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Sun began speaking before China released its latest inflation data)

  • India says Russian oil key to managing inflation

    India, which has been battling inflation alongside criticism of its Russian ties amid the Ukraine war, has said that Moscow’s supply of heavily discounted crude oil was key to its economy.

  • Scotsman in Indian jail sends handwritten plea to new PM Truss

    Jagtar Singh Johal sends the note to Liz Truss urging her to address the issue of UK citizens "languishing" in foreign jails.

  • Typhoon Hinnamnor: Seven drown in flooded South Korean car park

    But two people, who were part of a group that had gone to the car park to move their cars, were rescued.

  • Fed blames inflation on ‘everything under the sun but money,’ professor says

    Johns Hopkins University Professor of Applied Economics Steve Hanke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, recessionary risks, inflation, the strength of the U.S. dollar, money supply, and the outlook for the economy.&nbsp;

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.