Individual investors own 12% of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) shares but public companies control 74% of the company

Every investor in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 74% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 12% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is DKSH Holding AG with 74% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) is the second largest shareholder owning 3.9% of common stock, and Neoh Choo Ee & Company Sdn Bhd holds about 1.1% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM22m worth of stock in the RM694m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 74% of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

