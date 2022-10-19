Individual investors own 24% of X5 Retail Group N.V. (LON:FIVE) shares but private companies control 59% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of X5 Retail Group N.V. (LON:FIVE) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 59% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of X5 Retail Group.

View our latest analysis for X5 Retail Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About X5 Retail Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

X5 Retail Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at X5 Retail Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

X5 Retail Group is not owned by hedge funds. CTF Holdings Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 48% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 3.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of X5 Retail Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in X5 Retail Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 59%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with X5 Retail Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Uganda has the most promising financial sector in eastern Africa

    Kampala could soon dislodge Nairobi from its status as the financial capital of eastern Africa if Uganda continues with measures that have seen it rise to become the regions’ most developed financial sector. This is according to the sixth edition of the 2022 Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (pdf) released by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum(OMFIF), a London-based banking think tank and Absa Bank, one of Africa’s leading banks.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

    Since early October Tesla has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune. Since third-quarter vehicle-delivery figures were reported on Oct. 3, Tesla stock has fallen 17%, an almost $144 billion drop in overall market value.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Wall Street Reacts Positively to Victoria’s Secret After Investor Day

    Still, analysts say the company’s turnaround efforts might be undervalued on the Street.