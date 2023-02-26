Individual investors own 25% of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) shares but private equity firms control 48% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in ZeroFox Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Institutional ownership in ZeroFox Holdings is 11%

Every investor in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 48% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ZeroFox Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZeroFox Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ZeroFox Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ZeroFox Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ZeroFox Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. New Enterprise Associates, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 9.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Highland Capital Partners LLC and Redline Capital Management S.A are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO James Foster is the owner of 7.3% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of ZeroFox Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$31m worth of stock in the US$332m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 48% stake in ZeroFox Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.4%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

