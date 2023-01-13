Individual investors own 27% of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) shares but private companies control 35% of the company

Every investor in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Alpha Milestone Sdn Bhd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 34% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 5.8% of the stock. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful RM10b stake in this RM41b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 35%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

