Individual investors own 29% of Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) shares but private companies control 31% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Algoma Central by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 58% of the company

13% of Algoma Central is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 31% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Algoma Central, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Algoma Central?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Algoma Central. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Algoma Central, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Algoma Central is not owned by hedge funds. Amogla Holding Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 31% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 28% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Algoma Central

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Algoma Central Corporation in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just CA$601m, and the board has only CA$1.9m worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Algoma Central. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 28% of Algoma Central stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

