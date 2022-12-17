individual investors who own 39% along with institutions invested in SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) saw increase in their holdings value last week

A look at the shareholders of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 39% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 10% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but institutions who own 34% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SRT Marine Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SRT Marine Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SRT Marine Systems. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SRT Marine Systems' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SRT Marine Systems. Our data shows that David Brierwood is the largest shareholder with 7.6% of shares outstanding. Simon Rogers is the second largest shareholder owning 7.5% of common stock, and Credo Group of Companies holds about 4.6% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Simon Tucker is the owner of 1.6% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SRT Marine Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of SRT Marine Systems plc. Insiders own UK£23m worth of shares in the UK£89m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SRT Marine Systems. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SRT Marine Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that SRT Marine Systems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

