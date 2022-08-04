Individual linked to shooting in southwest Kalispell in custody

Aug. 3—Authorities say they have identified the individual behind a shooting in southwest Kalispell on July 23 as a minor from Missoula.

The unnamed youth is being held on assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and intimidation charges, officials said in a press release issued Aug. 3.

The announcement of the arrest comes more than a week after investigators with the Kalispell Police Department turned to the public for help solving the shooting. Officers responded to a home about 3:15 a.m. for a report of a disturbance and found bullet holes in the building. Although the home was occupied, no one was injured, officials said.

At the time, they described it as a "targeted and isolated incident."