Individual shot, killed by police in Gilford identified as teenager

Jan. 3—Officials have identified the individual shot and killed by police Sunday night in Gilford as a 17-year-old male.

The Attorney General's Office on Tuesday said Mischa Fay, 17, was shot after Gilford police responded to a report of a resident armed with a knife at a home on Varney Point Road.

Around 9:52 p.m. Sunday, Gilford police officers responded to a 911 call at 5 Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife, where officials said they encountered a male, identified as Fay, inside the home.

One officer discharged an electronic stun gun and a second officer discharged his firearm.

Fay was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Fay's cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

According to Gilford municipal records, taxes on the home located at 5 Varney Point Road Left are paid by the Beth Ann Pataski-Fay Family Trust.

No law enforcement officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, according to authorities.

"Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.