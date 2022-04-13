Individuals Needed To Serve On Howard County's Commission For Women

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — Individuals are needed to fill two vacancies on the Commission for Women, which helps promote the economic, social and political equality of women in Howard County. Established in 1980, the Commission for Women publicizes services and activities of interest to women, promotes a positive image of women and recognizes their accomplishments, encourages the expansion of educational and employment opportunities for women and sponsors workshops and seminars on issues specific to women.

Comprised of 12 members, the commission seeks a general member and a student member for the 2022-2023 school year. General members serve a five-year term while the student member’s term is from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The deadline to apply is May 6.

"The commission has made progress to ensure women's voices are heard in our community, but there is still work to do. I encourage Howard County residents to apply to the commission and take an active role to empower women in Howard County and beyond," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be a Howard County resident, 18 years of age or older (for general membership) or entering 11th or 12th grade (for student membership), have an interest in women’s equality and be able to attend the commission’s meetings, which are held the second Tuesday of every other month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the department of community resources and services offices at 9830 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are currently taking place virtually via Webex.

Applicants should send a resume and brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the commission to Kimberly Pruim either by email to kpruim@howardcountymd.gov or by mail to: Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: Kimberly Pruim, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The names of eligible applicants will be submitted to the county executive for approval and then to the County Council for confirmation.

This article originally appeared on the Columbia Patch