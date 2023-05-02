Individuals wanted in connection to burglary, attempted theft in Stephenson County

Two of three people wanted in connection to an act of identity theft Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Dollar General store at106 E. Provost Street in Lena.

Stephenson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for three men in connection to a burglary and attempted identity theft in rural Lena.

Between 12:15 and 12:50 p.m. Saturday, the rear passenger side window of a vehicle parked at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park was broken into and a wallet containing bank cards and personal identification documents was taken.

At 12:50 p.m., two men at the Dollar General store located at 106 E. Provost Street in Lena attempted to purchase gift cards with a debit card that was stolen from the wallet. The purchase was declined and both males left the store.

A short time later, a third man entered the store and attempted to purchase a gift card using the stolen debit card.

That purchase also was declined.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men seen on surveillance video camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, 815-235-8290 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers, 1-866-847-7669, or go online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

