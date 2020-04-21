Indivumed, Personalis Partner to Enhance Genomic Sequencing Capabilities

Collaboration to Advance Cancer Genomics Insights to Enable Novel Discoveries

HAMBURG, Germany and MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") and Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) today announced that the two companies have entered into a collaboration in the field of personalized oncology. The partnership seeks to enable novel discoveries in cancer biology by pairing IndivuType, Indivumed's multiomics cancer database, with genome and transcriptome-level data from thousands of samples using Personalis' advanced cancer genomics technology.

"Genomics and transcriptomics play a crucial role in truly understanding cancer biology," said Dr. Hartmut Juhl, Indivumed CEO and founder. "Adding Personalis' technology to the IndivuType multiomics profile will enable relevant discoveries in our collaborations with pharma and biotech and further our mission to advance precision oncology."

The IndivuType database provides high-quality samples that enable analysis beyond genomics to include transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics and immunophenotyping in combination with clinical and outcome data that makes it a powerful resource for the cancer community. Pairing these high-quality samples with Personalis' innovative and robust solutions for comprehensive tumor genomics characterization has the potential to provide deeper insights into oncology therapeutics.

"Working with Indivumed on this program will allow us to deliver broad, more comprehensive genomic sequencing for cancer that can ultimately fuel drug discovery and development," said John West, CEO of Personalis. "Pairing Indivumed's leading position as a premier quality clinical cancer biobank with our extensive genomics experience will result in one of the most comprehensive multiomics cancer databases in the world. More importantly we feel these databases will provide the insights needed to drive precision medicine in oncology. This new offering leverages Personalis' extensive whole genome sequencing experience, including laboratory automation and data systems developed for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") for the VA Million Veterans Program, and our expertise in processing tumor samples as part of large-scale oncology translational research projects with our biopharma partners."

About Indivumed

Indivumed is a science-led, integrated global oncology company. Our platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through our proprietary multiomics cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by our global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through our unique platform, we offer specialized products and services that support our customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. More information at www.indivumed.com

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform™ is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).