Indonesia to allow restaurants, shops to reopen in Jakarta, Bali

A worker wearing a face shield and a mask wipes a protective screen on a table at a restaurant, in Jakarta
·1 min read
In this article:
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will from Tuesday start to allow the partial reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in some areas, including in the capital Jakarta and the holiday island of Bali, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

Places of worship and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in those areas, the president said during a virtual press conference.

Since a peak of new infections of COVID-19 in Indonesia on July 15, new cases have fallen 78%, he added.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Susan Fenton)

