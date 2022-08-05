Indonesia arrests 3 foreigners for drug distribution in Bali

FIRDIA LISNAWATI
·2 min read

Authorities in Indonesia arrested three foreigners for distributing cocaine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali at the end of July.

Officers from the National Narcotics Agency seized 844.6 grams (1.9 pounds) of cocaine along with other drugs including MDMA and cannabis from the three suspects, who are identified as British, Brazilian and Mexican.

At a news conference Friday, Gde Sugianyar Dwi Putra, chief of Bali National Narcotics Agency, said the officers arrested the British man, who they suspect is the lowest-level distributor of the three, July 21 at a villa in Badung district after receiving some information about his alleged activities.

The officers then arrested the Brazilian man, who is suspected of concocting drugs, at a separate place. The Mexican man, who has been in Bali since 2012 and is allegedly in the top level of their network, was arrested later.

“We are still running the investigation. The entry of the cocaine will most likely come from Europe, because this cocaine entry route is specific," Sugianyar said. "It is produced in South America, sent to Europe, and from Europe it is spread to other countries, including through Indonesia.”

The drug network the three men are allegedly involved in is known to target foreigners in some popular tourist areas in southern Bali.

“Bali is the destination for foreign tourists. But we should remember that some of them are also part of the crime — one of them is narcotics,” Sugianyar said.

He added that the suspects would be punished according to Indonesia’s Narcotics Law, with five years' imprisonment at minimum and a death sentence at maximum as both dealers and distributors of various types of drugs.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part because international drug syndicates target its young population. Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency estimates there are 5.6 million drug users in the country of 270 million people.

In May, Indonesian navy officers deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday made Indonesia’s biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages containing 179 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) of the drug floating at sea near Merak Port on the main island of Java. No one has been arrested.

Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners. Its last executions were in 2016, when one Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

Recommended Stories

  • GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

    A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting the feel-good tale in late 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving his last $20 to help D’Amico's girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. Prosecutors said at the time that the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme to make money.

  • Japan payment of less than $1 to Korean WWII victims for forced labor draws outrage

    The Japanese government has doled out a pension payment to victims of forced labor during the country’s occupation of Korea, but at less than $1 per individual, the move has only prompted further outrage from those affected. The Japanese Forced Mobilization Civic Group denounced the pension payment on Thursday, claiming a number of victims of forced labor received only 931 won (approximately $0.74). The civic group said the payment was “a malicious ridicule and an insult” and urged the Japanese government to “apologize for the 931 won payment and disclose all unpaid wages and pension records of victims of forced labor.”

  • Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Files Lawsuit Claiming He Hasn't Paid Her the $260K He Owes from Their Divorce

    The former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer faces another legal suit, this time from his third wife, and failure to comply may result in "immediate arrest"

  • Viral video of boy in China blocking door, begging soldier father not to leave breaks netizens' hearts

    A video of a boy bursting into tears as he begs his soldier father not to leave for duty has gone viral on Chinese social media. The boy, who resides in Qingdao, China, was spending time with his father who returned home on Friday. In a video uploaded to Weibo on Tuesday, the boy can be seen bursting into tears as he jumps up and down, begging his father not to go.

  • Russian-backed Kherson administration denies that its leader is in a coma

    The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region on Friday denied reports that the administration's head, Volodymyr Saldo, had suffered a stroke and was in a coma. In a statement on Telegram, Kirill Stremousov said the reports were "part of Ukraine's information war against Russia", although he confirmed that Saldo was ill and said he was "resting". The Russian state-run broadcaster RT had previously reported that Saldo, a former mayor of the city of Kherson who was appointed to head the region of the same name when Russian troops overran it in early March, was in a coma and on life support.

  • Wichita massage therapist arrested after client reports being sexually assaulted

    Two other women reported being sexually assaulted by the massage therapist, according to police.

  • Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-U.S. ties, says Marcos

    MANILA (Reuters) -The volatile geopolitical situation and fallout from U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan underlines the importance of the U.S.-Philippines relationship, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday. Marcos, meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, said his visit was timely, but he believed Pelosi's trip "did not raise the intensity" of a situation that was already volatile. Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to the Philippines since the inauguration of Marcos, the son of the late strongman who Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii after a 1986 "people power" uprising.

  • A drug addict, an officer and a descendant of the Cossacks: Azov presents their latest Russian captives

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 15:54 The Azov Special Operations Regiment has captured five Russian occupiers. Source: Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment, on Telegram Quote: "Here are the latest five prisoners captured by the Azov Special Operations Regiment.

  • Brittney Griner seemingly knew her fate in Russian court, calling her final hearing 'doomsday,' her lawyer said

    Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on Thursday after being found guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent.

  • Frontier Airlines wipes two nonstop destinations off the map for KCI flyers; American's flight cuts hit three hubs

    According to data from aviation data company Cirium Inc., Frontier Airlines no longer will provide nonstop service from Kansas City to Orlando International Airport or Philadelphia International Airport.

  • Officers Pursuing White Suspect Arrested an Innocent Black Man Instead

    A Boston police officer who was chasing a white suspect pinned down a 20-year-old Black man while he was walking home. According to The Associated Press, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed following the incident and the suspect was not connected to the man they arrested.

  • Only on CBSLA: Ring video shows Anne Heche's car flying down street in Mar Vista

    CBSLA has obtained surveillance video from a nearby residence showing the car that is registered to actress Annge Heche flying down the street in a Mar Vista neighborhood. The blue mini cooper is owned by Heche, according to DMV records.

  • Jar of peanut butter triggers alarm, but the jar held more than peanut butter, TSA says

    “Not a good decision,” a spokesperson said.

  • Man who wants to make traffic stops safer for Black drivers goes TikTok viral at a Coast Walmart

    The 20-year-old entrepreneur from New Orleans saw his invention on Walmart shelves for the first time in Gulfport. Here’s how it works.

  • First Look: Inside a $13.8 Million Condo in NYC’s Buzzy NoMad Neighborhood

    The Madison House condo comes with four bedrooms, upscale amenities and views of the Empire State Building.

  • Lady Gaga Dognapper Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison

    Jaylin White pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery in the 2021 shooting of the superstar's dog walker and theft of her French bulldogs.

  • The 10 standout episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series

    Ready to explore (or revisit) strange new worlds and smart sci-fi adventure? Launch into the Final Frontier with our list of 10 essential episodes of the original Star Trek.

  • Indonesia’s GDP Growth Fueled by Spending Revival, Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy performed better than estimated in the second quarter, powered by a commodity-led exports boom and robust spending that could nudge the central bank to begin its rate liftoff.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteGross domestic product grew 5.44% in the three months to June from a year ago, the

  • 3 Peachtree City day spa employees arrested on prostitution charges

    Police say they raided the spa earlier this week.

  • Unusually large U.S. jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike

    The U.S. Federal Reserve faces renewed pressure to deliver another 75 basis point interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting in September as fresh data showed job gains unexpectedly accelerating and overall employment at a record high despite soaring inflation and rising borrowing costs. The economy added 528,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, a far larger-than-expected number than expected. Data for June was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000, while the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.