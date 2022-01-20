Indonesia central bank says ransomware attack did not impact services

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has been attacked by ransomware, but the risk from the attack had been mitigated and did not affect its public services, Bank Indonesia spokesperson Erwin Haryono said on Thursday.

"We were attacked, but so far so good as we took anticipatory measures and most importantly public services at Bank Indonesia were not disrupted at all," Erwin told reporters, adding the attack took place last month and recovery operations had been conducted.

DarkTracer, a platform that monitors and traces malicious activities online, said on Thursday that Bank Indonesia was on a target list of cybercriminals using a malicious software dubbed 'Conti'.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data and typically hackers will offer a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

If the victim resists, hackers can then threaten to leak confidential data in a bid to pile up the pressure on the person or organisation.

In 2016, Bank Indonesia was among a number of central banks that faced cyber attacks, though officials said no money was lost in the attacks, which were mainly DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attempts.

