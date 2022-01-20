Indonesia central bank says ransomware attack did not impact services

A worker cleans near the front entrance of the Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia
·1 min read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has been attacked by ransomware, but the risk from the attack had been mitigated and did not affect its public services, Bank Indonesia spokesperson Erwin Haryono said on Thursday.

"We were attacked, but so far so good as we took anticipatory measures and most importantly public services at Bank Indonesia were not disrupted at all," Erwin told reporters, adding the attack took place last month and recovery operations had been conducted.

DarkTracer, a platform that monitors and traces malicious activities online, said on Thursday that Bank Indonesia was on a target list of cybercriminals using a malicious software dubbed 'Conti'.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data and typically hackers will offer a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

If the victim resists, hackers can then threaten to leak confidential data in a bid to pile up the pressure on the person or organisation.

In 2016, Bank Indonesia was among a number of central banks that faced cyber attacks, though officials said no money was lost in the attacks, which were mainly DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attempts.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia pastor found to have eight people locked in his basement

    Police say pastor, his wife were running ‘personal care facility’ under the guise of a church

  • Taiwan to mandate COVID vaccination proof for entertainment venues

    Taiwan will mandate the use of passes that provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into entertainment venues, the government said on Thursday, as it seeks to reduce infection risks while tackling a small rise in domestic Omicron cases. The Central Epidemic Command Centre said that from Friday entry into venues including bars and night clubs would require proof of full vaccination, either by showing a physical vaccine card or a new digital card. The centre said the move was needed to minimise the risk of community transmission as Taiwan deals with a small number of domestic infections of the Omicron variant.

  • Cheap version of Merck COVID pill to be made for poorer nations

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A U.N.-backed agency has struck a deal for nearly 30 generic drugmakers to make low-cost versions of Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir for poorer nations, widening access to a drug seen as a weapon in fighting the pandemic. The antiviral drug, which in December received emergency approval in the United States, reduces hospitalizations and deaths of high-risk patients by around 30%, according to clinical trial results. The agreement, negotiated by the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) with Merck, allows 27 generic drugmakers from India, China and other countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East to produce ingredients and the finished drug.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), had an outstanding 2021, rising 409% during the 12-month period. Over the past three- and five-year periods, Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% and 33,000%, respectively. While digital assets are extremely volatile and have a lot left to prove, there are some promising projects out there that have smart-contract functionality just like Ethereum.

  • Shiba Inu and CoinMarketCap Settle Dispute over Wormhole Addresses

    Shiba Inu’s team criticized CoinMarketCap’s earlier reluctance to work with it on the disputed contract addresses.

  • Why Cardano Jumped 30% This Past Week. Should You Buy?

    A possible price driver could be the new development phase Cardano just entered, which will significantly upgrade the coin once fully deployed.

  • 2 Signs Shiba Inu's Crash Will Continue in 2022

    This once-hyped meme coin is falling like a rock. Here's why it's still a bad bet for the new year.

  • Marc Andreessen reignites Twitter spat over Web3 after Jack Dorsey snubs World Economic Forum

    Andreessen said he planned to rename the World Econimic Forum Wef3, in a reference to the future iteration of the internet.

  • Surging Burn Rate Drives First Deflationary Week for ETH Issuance

    Ethereum's deflationary forces are making records as burn rate surges.

  • America's problems with rural broadband access are 'so heartbreaking': Commerce Secretary

    The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to make sure every American gets broadband.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Omicron and gold medal tallies, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have one more thing to worry about: is it safe to access the internet?Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would

  • NFT Marketplace OpenSea Acquires DeFi Wallet Firm Dharma Labs

    The deal makes Dharma co-founder Nadav Hollander OpenSea’s new CTO.

  • China Arrests Eight People for $1 Million Crypto Scam

    China has seized digital assets, houses, cars, and other expensive items linked to a crypto rug pull scam.

  • Secret Network raises $400m to establish pair of ecosystem initiatives

    Privacy-focused blockchain Secret Network has today unveiled a $400m ecosystem fund to bolster support for developers and fuel growth initiatives for native DeFi, NFT and metaverse platforms.

  • Free COVID-19 test kits can now be ordered on the USPS website

    The covidtest.gov website was originally scheduled to begin accepting sign-ups on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

  • The decentralized web is not decentralized

    Cryptocurrency zealots preaching the gospel of Web3 claim everything we do online will be powered by blockchains. Instead of large private companies managing speech and commerce on the internet, Web3 advocates say the next iteration of the internet will hand over much of that power to users. Cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) will give people alternatives to traditional banks and financial institutions.

  • BSN’s Red Date Behind Shenzhen-Singapore Trade Blockchain Project

    The network could help companies, and governments, implement data security laws.

  • Over 64% Canadians Desire To Be Paid in Cryptocurrency: Survey

    Despite 50% of the surveyors being novice crypto users, they prefer their wages to be given in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc.

  • Netflix Will Cost More, but You'll Pay Up

    The world's leading premium video service has raised U.S. prices for the sixth time in eight years. There's no need for shareholders to panic.