Indonesia exits recession with 7% GDP growth in Q2, but virus clouds recovery

A general view of the city skyline of Indonesian capital Jakarta
Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy
·2 min read

By Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia pulled out of recession in the second quarter after reporting its strongest annual growth rate in more than a decade, but analysts warned its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 7.07% in the April-June quarter compared with a year earlier, its first expansion in five quarters, Statistics Indonesia reported on Thursday.

The pace was stronger than the 6.57% growth expected in a Reuters survey of analysts, and the highest since the October-December quarter of 2004, according to Bank Mandiri data. The first quarter's contraction was revised to 0.71%.

Transportation and warehousing as well as food and beverage sectors reported the biggest growth, in line with people's increasing mobility during the period, the statistics chief Margo Yuwono said in a news conference.

However, he said the high growth rate was also due to low base effects when compared to the weak pandemic-stricken second quarter last year, noting countries such as Singapore and the United States have reported a similar pattern.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 3.31%, compared with a revised 0.92% drop in January-March. Analysts had expected 2.94%.

Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank last year for the first time since 1998, by 2.1%, as its COVID-19 outbreak and mobility curbs to contain the coronavirus hit nearly all aspects of economic activity.

To help the economy weather the crisis, the government has spent tens of billions of dollars, while the central bank implemented unorthodox measures such as directly financing the fiscal deficit to complement its interest rate cuts.

However, COVID-19 cases had spiked starting in June, driven by the spread of the Delta variant, and authorities imposed a new round of restrictions since early July.

"This inevitably will adversely impact the recovery progress," Bank Mandiri's economist Faisal Rachman said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to offer redress payments to some of its 'Stolen Generation'

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday it will offer redress payments of A$75,000 ($55,000) to some members of its Indigenous population who were forcibly removed from their families as children. More than 100,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and communities between the early 1900s and about 1970, described by former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as a "great stain on our nation's soul" during a formal apology to the so-called 'Stolen Generation' in 2008. Amid mounting criticism and moves to seek compensation through the courts, Australia said eligible survivors would be entitled to a one-off A$75,000 payment for the harm caused by their forced removal, and a further A$7,000 to support their healing.

  • Millers, bakers fret as drought withers North America's spring wheat

    Millers and bakers are draining wheat reserves and paying more for spring wheat used in baking, as drought shrivels crops across the Canadian Prairies and northern U.S. Plains that produce more than half of the world's supply. U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat harvest due to the driest conditions in decades, as severe weather damages crops across the hemisphere, from heat scorching cherries in the U.S. Pacific Northwest to frost chilling sugarcane in Brazil. While overall global wheat stocks are large, the drought affects mainly the high-protein spring wheat crop that millers such as Archer Daniels Midland Co and bakers including Grupo Bimbo rely on to produce the texture and moistness in baked goods that consumers expect.

  • Is AMC Stock A Sell Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Stock Chart Action, Mutual Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Siemens raises profit guidance for third time after beating forecasts in latest quarter

    Siemens became the latest industrial firm to report a post-pandemic surge in demand, prompting the German engineering and technology company on Thursday to raise its profit guidance for the third time this year. The trains to industrial software maker said it now expects its full year sales and profit to be higher than previously thought after beating forecasts for sales, profit and orders during the third quarter. Siemens said its adjusted operating profit at its industrial business rose 29% to 2.32 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the three months to the end of June, beating the 2.09 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of analyst forecasts.

  • U.S., Indonesia commit to South China Sea defense in 'strategic dialogue'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday the launch of a "strategic dialogue" with Indonesia, and Washington said the two countries committed to working together on issues that include defending freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Meeting in Washington, Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi also committed to work together against COVID-19 and the climate crisis and to boost bilateral trade and economic ties, the State Department said. Indonesia is the largest country and economy in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a bloc Washington sees as key to its efforts to stand up to China's growing influence in Asia.

  • Tokyo hospital director warns of "medical collapse"

    A Tokyo hospital director has warned that the city's medical system is facing collapse if more beds for COVID-19 patients are not secured immediately. Hironori Sagara, the head of Tokyo's Showa University Hospital, says the situation in the Olympics' host city is critical. "If the number of COVID-19 patients rises further, we will have to impose restrictions on surgery or stop treatment for heart attacks and strokes in order to secure more beds. That is the stage we're in."The number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is rising - 3,709 new cases were recorded on Tuesday (August 3).Sagara has said that the number of beds that can accept COVID patients is now close to zero. "We must avoid a situation in which the Olympics was held, but the medical system collapsed."Japanese authorities said on Monday (August 2) that only seriously ill COVID-19 patients would now be hospitalized to try to ease the burden on healthcare services. This while others isolate at home.The announcement came as the state of emergency there was expanded beyond Tokyo.On Tuesday (August 3) the head of the Japan Medical Association called for the state of emergency to be extended nationwide.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics organizers say there is no link between the Summer Games and the recent increase in cases.But medical experts have said holding the sporting event sent a confusing message about the need to stay home, contributing to the rise.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • The Soleimani Assassination Was Supposed to Weaken Iraqi Militias. Instead, They’re Flexing Their Muscles.

    As U.S. troops fend off attacks by Iran-backed militias, American and Iraqi officials worry that the groups’ growing power is destabilizing Iraq.

  • Tencent Resumes WeChat Signups As Gaming Concerns Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has resumed signing up users for its WeChat messaging app, days after suspending registrations for unspecified technical upgrades.WeChat, which already has more than 1 billion users, halted signups last week to undergo a “security technical upgrade” to comply with regulations. The company said at the time it expected to resume new individual user registrations around early August. A company representative confirmed user reports on social media Thursday about

  • MyPillow CEO walks back August timeline of Trump reinstatement but predicts Biden will resign soon

    Conspiracy theorists who are supporters of former President Donald Trump now say that August is the month Trump will be reinstated as president.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Rep Devin Nunes Sues MSNBC for Defamation Over Rachel Maddow Remarks

    Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) sued NBCUniversal on Tuesday, claiming that primetime MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him. The suit specifically points to comments she made in a March 18 broadcast that the congressman refused to hand over to the FBI a package he had received from a suspected Russian agent. Nunes maintains that Maddow and her team were aware before the show aired that he had told other reporters he had already handed the package over to the FBI and claimed MSNBC didn’t reach out

  • We haven’t seen the last of stimulus checks

    Stimulus checks are poised to be a lasting policy creation of the COVID-19 recession.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • Lawyers are trying to convince a judge to allow the Scottish government to investigate the Trump Organization under a 'McMafia' order, citing the New York criminal case

    A judge is weighing whether Scottish lawmakers or independent prosecutors have the ability to issue an "unexplained wealth order" to Trump's company.

  • Treasury announces auctions to raise $126 billion next week

    The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will raise $126 billion to finance the government in a series of auctions next week by employing emergency measures to keep from broaching the newly imposed debt limit. The Treasury announcement, part of Treasury's quarterly refunding operations, will see the $126 billion raised by auctioning 3 and 10-year notes and a 30-year bond with the auctions occurring on Tuesday through Wednesday of next week.

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against President Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack