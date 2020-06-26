Indonesia Focused East Ventures Raises New Seed Fund for Tech Startups in Aftermath of Pandemic

The new vehicle will be East Ventures' eighth fund, as the firm remains bullish on the ASEAN's digital economy and predicts that innovative startups will transform the region's post-lockdown landscape for the better.

Quick Facts:

Southeast Asia's most active early-stage tech investor has reached a first close on its latest seed fund, designed for Southeast Asian innovation in a post- COVID-19 era.

most active early-stage tech investor has reached a first close on its latest seed fund, designed for Southeast Asian innovation in a post- era. The new fund will be East Ventures' eighth tech investment vehicle to date, with the firm aiming to raise US$88 million from limited partners.

from limited partners. The capital is being raised from institutional investors, global funds, and family offices.

East Ventures was recently named the most consistent top performing VC fund globally by Preqin.

In addition to funding new startups in Southeast Asia , the firm is also working closely with existing portfolio companies and advising on how best to implement wartime leadership.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Southeast Asia's most active early-stage tech investment firm East Ventures announced that it has reached the first close on a new venture fund for innovative startups in the region. The new seed fund is designed for digital companies emerging in the post-lockdown aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is East Ventures' eighth investment vehicle to date, and the firm aims to raise no more than US$88 million from limited partners.

As the world has slowed down in the time of COVID-19, businesses in the region continue to struggle and lives have been changed forever. Local entrepreneurs are forced to rethink how they operate, understand what is truly essential, and learn how to live with less physical contact. As a result, many are now accelerating to the point where they're leap-frogging into digital transformation and bypassing years of the usual adoption process.

East Ventures' latest fund is attracting global and regional institutional investors.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with East Ventures. The firm is well-positioned in Southeast Asia to guide entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential," said Tow Heng Tan, CEO of Pavilion Capital.

Sunil Mishra, Partner of Adams Street Partners added, "Adams Street is pleased to be committing to the new East Ventures fund. We are impressed with the track record of the team, their local market reputation, ability to work with young founders to guide them and hope that they will continue to generate strong returns."

Crisis Brings Clarity

East Ventures' management team believes new global conditions have provided unprecedented clarity for startup decision-makers.

"The pandemic has created a chance for a new breed of entrepreneurs to think about new problems and how to solve them in efficient ways via technology," says East Ventures' Managing Partner Willson Cuaca. "We remain optimistic about the future of Southeast Asia's digital economy, and we're particularly bullish on the Indonesian market. We feel the current situation proves our core hypothesis that great founders will find a way to make their companies thrive, even in times of crisis. Great people withstand the test of time."

Cuaca adds that East Ventures' eighth fund will remain sector agnostic, as exceptional founders exist across the board, in a multitude of industries.

According to East Ventures, the team intentionally seeks to keep its latest fund under US$100 million, as this makes it easier to deploy money into early-stage companies. In turn, the fund is designed to help East Ventures more quickly achieve its key objective of being the best asset class for its limited partners.

Investment Focus

East Ventures' management team believes the main objective in early-stage investing is to find product-market fit as quickly as possible. As such, it makes a point of working with fledgling founders to navigate the market and neutralize biases.

By having full teams in multiple cities and understanding both Singapore and Indonesia deeply, East Ventures is able to bridge geographic and cultural biases. This is useful for Singapore-based startups looking to expand to Indonesia. It's also useful for Indonesia-based startups that need to use global practices to become locally dominant.