Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

FILE - In this file photo released by the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) on Jan. 24, 2021, Panamanian-flagged MT Frea, left, and Iranian-flagged MT Horse tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Saturday, May 29, that the two oil tankers were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. (Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP, File)
EDNA TARIGAN
·1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya — were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.

The two ships were freed on Friday, and their captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations, said Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency.

“They have been released conditionally. They do not need to be physically imprisoned, but they cannot commit the same violation in the next two years,” he said.

Iranian state television and the Petroleum Ministry’s SHANA news agency reported the MT Horse had resumed its mission and would return home after finishing it.

The MT Freya was also fined 2 billion rupiah (nearly $140,000) for spilling oil into the sea, in a verdict from a court on Batam Island in the Riau Islands south of Singapore, Pramandita said.

Iran has sold oil on the black market since then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in 2018 and threatened to penalize countries that bought Iranian crude. Iranian oil tankers turn off tracking equipment to conceal their destinations.

The MT Horse and MT Freya were detained in late January along with 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers. Days later, China’s government called on Indonesia to treat the Chinese sailors fairly, but gave no indication what their oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from the Iranian ship.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; no casualties

    A large ferry with nearly 200 people on board caught fire Saturday while traveling to a remote island in northeastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties, officials said. The KM Karya Indah was headed for Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when the fire broke out at around 7 a.m. local time, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general. The blaze began 15 minutes after the vessel had departed Ternate, the provincial capital of North Maluku province.

  • Biden administration to reimpose sanctions on Belarus

    The Biden administration on Friday announced new crackdowns against Belarus as punishment for forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest an opposition journalist.The big picture: The announcement comes hours after Aleksandr Lukashenko met with ally Vladimir Putin in Sochi. President Biden will be meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on June 16.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The United States on June 3 will reimpose full blocking sanctions against nine state-owned companies, which had previously been granted sanction relief "under a series of General Licenses by the Treasury Department."Belarus has been a target of U.S. sanctions in the past, particularly after Lukashenko claimed victory in a highly disputed election last summer and authorized violent crackdowns on protestors.The European Union announced earlier in the week that it would impose additional economic sanctions following the hijacking.The Treasury Department is also working on a new executive order, which would provide Biden further latitude to increase sanctions against the Lukashenko government and its allies. The White House reiterated its continued cooperation with its European allies, as well as the State Department's travel warning for U.S. citizens. The statement also includes the Federal Aviation Administration's advisory for U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.What they're saying: "We call on Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups that leads to the conduct of free and fair Presidential elections under OSCE auspices and monitoring," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on behalf of the White House.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump

    Senate Republicans blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate vote on Friday was 54-35 — six short of the 60 needed — to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed an independent 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. It came a day after emotional appeals for the commission from police who fought the mob, the family of an officer who died and lawmakers in both parties who fled Capitol chambers in the worst attack on the building in two centuries.

  • LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Picked as Biden’s Ambassador to India

    President Joe Biden has selected Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be Ambassador to India, NBC and the Associated Press reported Thursday. Meanwhile, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel will be nominated to be Ambassador to Japan and former State Department official Nicholas Burns is expected to serve as the ambassador to China. Garcetti’s nomination to the post of ambassador to India would need to be approved by the U.S. State Department. Right now Garcetti’s term as mayor of Los Angeles lasts through 2022. If he departs the position for the new ambassador post the LA City Council would either need to temporarily appoint someone to fill the role or hold a special election for a new mayor. Garcetti had previously said last December that he wouldn’t accept (what was at the time) a non-specified role in the Biden administration because he wanted to stay in Los Angeles and help the city manage its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times, “Joe Biden told me for the last few years that he was very interested in me coming to Washington, D.C., and there were things on the table for me.” Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Read original story LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Picked as Biden’s Ambassador to India At TheWrap

  • HondaJet updated to carry more, fly longer, and look better doing it

    Cars represent the commonly-seen tip of the Honda iceberg. One of the main improvements that makes the HondaJet's latest evolution worthy of the Elite S nameplate is a higher payload. Whether pilots choose to prioritize range or cargo, Honda notes the Elite S is easier to fly than existing variants of the jet thanks in part to new avionics features that replace voice commands with text-based messaging for clearer and more efficient communications.

  • Safety ratings yanked after Tesla pulls radar from 2 models

    Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings are yanking their top endorsements from some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety systems. Consumer Reports pulled its “Top Pick” status for Tesla's Model 3 and Y vehicles built after April 27, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety plans to remove the vehicles' “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation. The U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is no longer giving the Models 3 and Y check marks on its website for having forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and emergency brake support.

  • San Jose Shooter Was Reportedly Under Investigation At Work Over Racist Comments

    A number of the 9 victims were people of color. Authorities found 12 other firearms and 22,000 rounds of various kinds of ammunition at the shooter's home.

  • Ship suffers engine trouble in Suez Canal, no impact on traffic - SCA

    A container ship broke down in the Suez Canal on Friday but was refloated and repaired with no impact on traffic in the waterway, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said. The 353-metre (1,158-foot) Maersk Emerald experienced sudden engine failure near Ismailia during its passage southwards through the canal but was refloated by tugs and went to a waiting area for technical checks, the SCA and canal sources said. During the incident, some ships were diverted through a second lane created during an expansion of part of the canal completed in 2015, according to an SCA statement.

  • Who Will Be Iran's Next President and What Does It Mean for the Region

    This week, Iran’s government announced the seven finalists who will be allowed to compete in the country’s presidential election on June 18. There are several reasons why this field of candidates has generated controversy both inside and outside Iran. How does Iran’s presidential election work?

  • New photos of missing woman last seen in Times Square

    According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women outside a McDonald's in Times Square.

  • Russia insists CAfrica 'instructors' are unarmed

    Six hundred Russian soldiers requested by the Central African Republic this month are "unarmed instructors," Moscow's deputy ambassador to the United Nations said Friday.

  • UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent fighting between Israel and Hamas

    The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the latest crisis and the events leading to it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: In a speech to the council on Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, called into question the actions of both Israel and Hamas during the conflict as basis for investigation.The rockets launched by Hamas were "indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects" making them a "clear violation of international humanitarian law," Bachelet said. Israel's strikes on Gaza "raise serious concerns" about its adherence to "principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law," she added. "Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard."Both actors have pushed back against the allegations.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the council's decision as "shameful" and accused the council of "whitewashing" Hamas, a "a genocidal terrorist organisation."A spokesperson for Hamas defended the group's actions as "legitimate resistance" and called for "immediate steps to punish" Israel, per Reuters.The big picture: More than 240 Palestinians, including at least 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire came into effect last Friday, per the United Nations.The strikes destroyed displaced more than 74,000 people. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel were killed by Hamas rockets.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Sustainable Banking: How to Make Earth-Friendly Choices With Your Money

    In the five years since the Paris Agreement, the world’s 60 biggest banks have provided $3.8 trillion in funding for fossil fuel projects. Here's how to make more climate-friendly banking decisions.

  • China successfully launches cargo resupply spacecraft

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China on Saturday successfully launched an automated cargo resupply spacecraft to rendezvous with an orbiting module, in the second of a series of missions needed to complete its first permanent space station. The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off via a Long March-7 Y3 rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said. Tianzhou-2 is the second of 11 missions needed to complete China's first self-developed space station around 2022, and follows the launch of the key module Tianhe in late April.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’