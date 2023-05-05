Indonesia held multiple engagements on Myanmar, urges end to violence - minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign minister on Friday confirmed her country had engaged with Thailand, China, India and the United Nations on the crisis in Myanmar, as well as Myanmar's key stakeholders, during which it called for an immediate halt to violence.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a press conference it was crucial to build trust and not use megaphone diplomacy.

Retno earlier on Friday told Reuters exclusively that Indonesia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), had been communicating with key stakeholders in Myanmar's crisis, with its diplomats involved in more than 60 engagements in the past four months.

