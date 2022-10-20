Indonesia Raises Key Rate by Half-Point Again to Aid Rupiah

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank increased borrowing costs by 50 basis points for a second straight meeting, as authorities sought to front-load their actions to arrest a slump in the rupiah and check inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bank Indonesia raised its seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 4.75% on Thursday, as seen by 19 of 31 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Eleven predicted a quarter-point increment, while one saw a 75-basis point hike.

“It’s a front-loaded, pre-emptive and forward-looking step to lower inflation expectations that are too high or overshooting,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said. The decision is aimed at returning core inflation -- the bank’s preferred gauge -- to the 2-4% target corridor in the first-half of next year, compared to the third quarter timeline seen earlier.

The rupiah held its earlier loss against the greenback to trade 0.5% weaker at 15,573 per dollar after the decision, which marks the first time that policymakers have delivered three successive months of hikes since the benchmark rate was altered in 2016. The bank’s actions underline the urgency with which authorities have had to alter course after previously sitting out the tightening rush.

A stronger dollar on the back of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve is adding pressure on Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The rupiah has slumped more than 3% since the last rate meeting on Sept. 22, making it among the worst performers in the region during that period.

The central bank will defend the rupiah in line with fundamentals, Warjiyo said. It will monitor forex supply, and strengthen the currency stabilization policy, he added.

“The hike reflects less concern of inflation but more on the need to anchor FX stability,” said Wellian Wiranto, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore, who now sees a terminal rate of 5.25%. “Going forward, downside risks to growth will gain more prominence.”

Story continues

A weakened rupiah threatens to fan imported inflation, adding to the risk posed by higher fuel costs that’s sent consumer price gains to a fresh seven-year high of 5.95%. Bank Indonesia expects inflation to climb further to 6.3% at the year-end before returning to its 2%-4% target next year.

The central bank retained its 2022 growth forecast for the economy, expecting it to be at the upper end of its 4.5%-5.3% target, while flagging risks from a slowing global recovery. For now, it expects to end the year with a current account surplus of 0.4%-1.2% of gross domestic product -- better than its previously estimated 0.5% of GDP.

More details from Thursday’s decision:

Bank Indonesia extended some looser some credit rules to support consumption and keep the recovery momentum intact Easier down payment rules on property purchase, auto loans to be extended through 2023



--With assistance from Eko Listiyorini, Soraya Permatasari, Norman Harsono, Chester Yung, Tassia Sipahutar and Matthew Burgess.

(Updates with governor’s comments in the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.