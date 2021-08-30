Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.

J&T had previously planned to seek a U.S. IPO as soon as the fourth quarter, Bloomberg News reported in April.

The possible change of venue comes as Chinese regulators have announced scrutiny on its companies listing overseas. Even though J&T is Indonesian, several of its investors are based in China and the logistics firm has significant operations there, which has prompted concern within the company about potential scrutiny from Beijing, one of the people said.

Preparations for the Hong Kong listing are at an early stage, and details of J&T Express’ IPO plans including size and timeline could still change, the people said. The company could decide to list in the U.S. at a later date, following its offering in Hong Kong, one of the people said.

Representatives for Bank of America, CICC, J&T and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Jet Lee and Tony Chen, J&T Express has operations in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam, according to the company’s website. The courier has more than 350,000 employees globally.

In China, J&T is known for its aggressive pricing and expansion, challenging rivals like SF Holding Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-backed YTO Express Group Co. In April, the postage authority in Yiwu, a city in Zhejiang province, penalized the startup for selling below cost and ordered it to rectify, local media reported.

J&T Express would join a number of companies whose plans to list in New York have been thrown in doubt amid brewing U.S. tensions with China. On-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove considered shifting its planned U.S. IPO to Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in July. Others such as social media and e-commerce site Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, have put U.S. listing plans on hold.

Read More: Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings: QuickTake

Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked Chinese companies seeking overseas listings to give increasingly detailed descriptions of the so-called variable interest entity corporate structures such firms use to list abroad.

(Updates list of countries in seventh paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Where Will UiPath Be in 5 Years?

    As is often the case with its press conference events, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made a splash in August with its AI Day event, unveiling its work on a "humanoid robot" that could one day act as an in-person assistant for physical tasks. Some platforms, like UiPath, use advanced machine learning techniques to make them better at more advanced tasks.

  • Biden has big ambitions in foreign policy. Can they survive Kabul?

    The nightmarish U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan raises doubts about Biden's other foreign policy goals, and his bold claim that 'America is back.'

  • Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

    Japan's retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook. A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery. Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists' median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll.

  • ETF Weekender: A Multi-Trillion Dollar Newcomer and DWS In Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from the hottest corner of Wall Street.These may be the dog days of summer, but with U.S. stocks hitting relentless record highs as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell preps the taper there's been enough market action to keep ETF folk busy.In this week’s weekender: A mega new issuer is coming, regulators fixate on green washing, and new research debunks the very notion of ‘passive’ investing. T

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    This year has been a great one for investors so far. With the S&P 500 up by 19% through late August, gains have again outpaced the long-term average on rising optimism about a post-pandemic growth surge. With that in mind, let's look at why you might want to purchase shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), McCormick (NYSE: MKC), and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) today.

  • Tech Stocks Are Too Expensive. Try These 3 Cheap Stocks Instead

    Hopes for a post-pandemic recovery have Wall Street in rally mode, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high in August. For existing investors it has been a great time to be in the markets, but what's a newcomer or someone with fresh capital to invest to do? Stocks, by historical standards, are expensive, and popular sectors like tech look particularly pricey.

  • Guotai Junan's Ma: Supply Chain Shocks On Autos To Improve From 4Q 2021

    Aug.28 -- Guotai Junan International Research Analyst Toliver Ma expects supply chain disruptions on the automotive market to improve from the fourth-quarter of this year. He was speaking with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • India Mapmaker Powering Apple Maps, Amazon Alexa Looks to IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- MapmyIndia, a digital mapping company whose data powers Apple Inc.’s Maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa in India, will file initial public offering documents as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with its plans. The firm, backed by Qualcomm Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned payments startup PhonePe, is targeting an IPO size around $175 million at a valuation of about $825 million, one of the people said. The offering will be comprised entirely of secondary shares, the people sai

  • China's Tianqi turns first profit in 2 years on lithium price rally

    China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday as prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle (EV) batteries rebounded strongly from a protracted slide. Chengdu-based Tianqi said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange its net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021, rebounding from a loss of 696.6 million yuan a year earlier. That implies a second-quarter profit of 333.7 million yuan, after a 247.9 million yuan loss in January-March, marking Tianqi's best quarterly result since the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Australia Economy Could Slide Back Into Recession, Citi, AMP Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy may have shrunk slightly in the three months through June, setting up the bad “optics” of a technical recession when combined with the lockdown-induced contraction expected for the current quarter, according to Citigroup Inc. and AMP Capital Investors Ltd.While the economy performed pretty well in the second quarter, a fall in net exports is likely to be among factors that drag gross domestic product negative, Citi’s Josh Williamson and AMP’s Shane Oliver said

  • Freshworks, Salesforce Rival, Files to Go Public

    Freshworks, a rival to Salesforce com , plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq. Freshworks has filed to raise $100 million in an initial public offering. Its ticker will be FRSH, according to a prospectus filed on Friday.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • Baxter Nears $10 Billion Deal to Buy Hill-Rom, Dow Jones Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for about $10 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal values the medical equipment maker at around $150 a share, Dow Jones reported. That’s a 13% premium to the stock’s closing price of $132.90 on Friday. The transaction is expected to be reached in the middle of the week, and the talks may still fall apart, it said. The new offer comes a month after Hill-Rom reje

  • Hurricane Ida Lashes Gulf Coast With 150mph Winds

    U.S. stock markets were poised to open slightly higher at Monday’s opening bell. S&P 500 futures rose 0.04% on Sunday evening, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.02%. Nasdaq futures edged 0.01% higher.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • China roundup: Beijing takes aim at algorithms, Xiaomi automates electric cars

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. The biggest news of the week again comes from Beijing's ongoing effort to dampen the influence of the country's tech giants. Regulators are now going after the exploitative use of algorithm-powered user recommendations.

  • Krispy Kreme Stock Still Bringing in the Dough

    After sliding since its July 2021 IPO, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock has started to bounce back. Investors are diving back into the doughnut chain’s shares, as despite their initial negative reaction to its most recent earnings report, they are again bullish on its ability to deliver above-average growth. The question now is whether this bounce back can continue. Admittedly, the stock is a bit pricey, even though it's down around 21.6% from its recent high of $21.69 per share. Barring any sort of ma

  • ‘Don’t cancel our service.’ How a couple’s Zillow experience nearly left them in a lurch

    A note from Duke Energy tipped them off to issues with the sale of their home. Here’s what they say happened.

  • Huarong Posts $15.9 Billion Loss as Leverage Hit 1,333 Times

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s long-delayed 2020 results showed a record loss, with leverage hitting 1,333 times and capital buffers far short of the regulatory minimum, emphasizing the difficult task ahead for the bad-debt manager that recently secured a government bailout.Huarong reported a 102.9 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) loss for all of last year, slashing its shareholder equity by nearly 85%, the firm said in a filing on Sunday in Hong Kong. The company booked 107.8 b