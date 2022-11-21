Indonesia: Java quake kills 14 and injures hundreds

Map

An earthquake has struck the main Indonesian island of Java, leaving at least 14 people dead and hundreds more injured, say officials.

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), according to US Geological Survey data.

The tremor could be felt in the capital Jakarta about 100km away, where people in tall buildings were evacuated.

Officials have warned the death toll could rise and of possible aftershocks.

Videos on social media show the damage to people's houses and shops.

At least 300 people were being treated for injuries at one hospital in Cianjur, Herman Suherman, a government official there, told news channel MetroTV.

Most of the injuries were bone fractures sustained from being trapped by debris in buildings.

Rescuers have been trying to evacuate people from collapsed buildings, and managed to save a woman and her baby, according to local reports.

In Jakarta, office workers rushed out of buildings in the civic and business district during the tremor, which lasted for about a minute.

"I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was, but it became even stronger and lasted for some time," lawyer Mayadita Waluyo told the AFP news agency.

An office worker named Ahmad Ridwan told Reuters: "We are used to this [earthquakes] in Jakarta, but people were so nervous just now, so we also panicked."

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia which sits on the "ring of fire" area of tectonic activity in the Pacific.