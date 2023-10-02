Indonesia launches China-backed high-speed railway

STORY: Indonesia launched its long-delayed $7.3 billion high-speed railway on Monday (October 2).

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the line connecting the capital Jakarta with the city of Bandung.

He said it was the first such line anywhere in Southeast Asia.

The railway runs just over 88 miles, and is one of Widodo's flagship infrastructure projects.

It is also a sign of China's growing influence in the region.

Beijing has supported the project as part of its controversial Belt and Road Initiative, and a consortium of Indonesian and Chinese companies built the railway.

Indonesian Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan:

"However on this historical day we prove that this project can be completed and operated. This is not without good teamwork from all parties, including the central government, local government, state-owned enterprises, private sectors and public as well as the Chinese government and its related companies, all working together to finish this project."

The project faced numerous problems including growing costs, land procurement issues and health crisis delays.

Monday's launch of the bullet train called 'Whoosh' is way behind an original target of operations in 2019.

Officials said the trains could reach 217 mph.

Now the launch of the line will be welcome news for Beijing, ahead of a Belt and Road summit in Beijing later this month.

Italy, the sole G7 nation to participate, is considering withdrawing from the initiative, saying a previous government there should never have signed up.