Indonesia says $9.8 billion EV battery MOU agreed with LG Energy Solution

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an LG logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia and a unit of South Korean firm LG Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a $9.8 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery investment deal, the head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board said on Wednesday.

The deal was signed on Dec. 18 and includes investments across the EV supply chain, the board head, Bahlil Lahadalia, told a news conference.

An official at LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, confirmed it had agreed an MOU but could not provide details or the deal's value. LG Group in Seoul referred Reuters to its affiliate.

Bahlil said the agreement made Indonesia the first country in the world to integrate the electric battery industry from mining to producing electric car lithium batteries.

"We have signed an MOU for the construction of an integrated electric battery factory from upstream to downstream," Bahlil said.

"Mines, smelters, precursors, cathodes, cars to recycling facilities will be built in Indonesia," he said, adding that the project will be located in North Maluku and Central Java.

Under the MOU, at least 70% of the nickel ore used to produce the EV batteries must be processed in Indonesia, he said.

Indonesia aims to start processing its rich supplies of nickel laterite ore for use in lithium batteries as part of a bid to eventually become a global hub for producing and exporting EVs.

Indonesia said earlier this month that U.S. automaker Tesla, will send delegations to Indonesia in January to discuss potential investment in a supply chain for its electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID-19 Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks $2,000 checks are good

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID-19 Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff overtook their Republican opponents in Georgia in a new poll by Trafalgar Group, conducted after the passage of the latest coronavirus relief bill was delayed.Voters in the Georgia runoff elections will decide whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50 with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.Ossoff leads incumbent Senator David Perdue 50.4 to 47.7 percentage points, according to the poll taken on December 27. Almost two percent of respondents said they were undecided in the race. Warnock narrowly pulled ahead of Senator Kelly Loeffler in the poll, with respondents favoring Warnock 47.1 to 46.8 points and 1.6 percent undecided.The poll has a 2.99 percent margin of error, meaning that the candidates in each race are in a virtual tie.The same survey taken on December 18 showed Perdue with a 2.7 point lead over Ossoff and Loeffler with a 6.7 point lead over Warnock.The polling swing came after President Trump slammed the coronavirus relief bill negotiated by House and Senate leadership, which provides relief for businesses as well as $600 checks to most Americans. Trump called for Congress to eliminate "wasteful" items in the government funding legislation, which was attached to COVID relief, and to raise the value of the stimulus checks to $2,000.House Democrats and a number of Republicans passed legislation on Monday to increase the checks, and the Senate is currently debating the initiative. Senate Republicans have generally been wary of a high price tag for the latest round of coronavirus relief, however some in the GOP caucus have backed higher checks, including Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida.

  • Senate Investigation Finds Obama Admin Knowingly Funded al-Qaeda Affiliate

    Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) recently released a report detailing the findings of an investigation his staff began in February 2019 into the relationship between World Vision and ISRA.The probe found that World Vision was not aware that ISRA had been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2004 after funneling roughly $5 million to Maktab al-Khidamat, the predecessor to Al-Qaeda controlled by Osama Bid Laden. However, that ignorance was born from insufficient vetting practices, the report said.“World Vision works to help people in need across the world, and that work is admirable,” Grassley said in a statement. “Though it may not have known that ISRA was on the sanctions list or that it was listed because of its affiliation with terrorism, it should have. Ignorance can’t suffice as an excuse. World Vision’s changes in vetting practices are a good first step, and I look forward to its continued progress.”The investigation was sparked by a July 2018 National Review article in which Sam Westrop, the director of the Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch, detailed MEF’s findings that the Obama administration had approved a “$200,000 grant of taxpayer money to ISRA.”Government officials specifically authorized the release of “at least $115,000” of this grant even after learning that it was a designated terror organization, Westrop wrote.According to the Senate report, World Vision submitted a grant application to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to carry out its Blue Nile Recovery Program on January 21, 2014. The proposed program sought to provide food security, sanitation equipment, and health services to areas hard-hit by conflict in the Blue Nile region of Sudan.USAID awarded World Vision a $723,405 grant for the program. The next month, ISRA agreed to provide humanitarian services to parts of the Blue Nile Region for World Vision, according to the report. The two organizations had also collaborated on several projects in 2013 and 2014.World Vision only discovered ISRA was sanctioned after the Evangelical humanitarian non-profit discussed partnering with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on a separate humanitarian project in Sudan. In performing a routine vetting of World Vision and its partners, IOM discovered ISRA’s sanctioned status and reached out to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Compliance Team to confirm.After receiving confirmation from OFAC, IOM rejected World Vision’s offer to collaborate, the report says.World Vision’s legal department was notified of ISRA’s potential status as a sanctioned entity in September 2014 and immediately halted all payments to the organization while it investigated.The non-profit sent a letter to OFAC on November 19, 2014, asking for clarification regarding ISRA’s status, and requesting that, in the event that ISRA was sanctioned, it be awarded a temporary license to finish out the organizations’ existing contract.Two months later, Treasury responded, confirming that ISRA is sanctioned and denying the request for a license to work with the organization, as that would be “inconsistent with OFAC policy.”One month later, World Vision submitted another request for a license to transact with ISRA to pay them $125,000 for services rendered, lest it face legal consequences and potential expulsion from Sudan.On May 4, 2015, the Obama administration’s State Department recommended OFAC grant World Vision’s request for the license to transact. The next day, OFAC granted the license to pay ISRA $125,000 for services rendered, and later sent the non-profit a “cautionary letter” making it aware that its collaboration with ISRA appeared to have violated the Global Terrorism Sanction Regulations.The report said the investigation “did not find any evidence that World Vision intentionally sought to circumvent U.S. sanctions by partnering with ISRA.”“We also found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity prior to receiving notice from Treasury,” the report adds. “However, based on the evidence presented, we conclude that World Vision had access to the appropriate public information and should have known how, but failed to, properly vet ISRA as a sub-grantee, resulting in the transfer of U.S. taxpayer dollars to an organization with an extensive history of supporting terrorist organization [sic] and terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden.”The report calls World Vision’s system for vetting prospective sub-grantees “borderline negligent” and says the organization “ignored elementary level investigative procedures.”World Vision spent weeks after being informed by IOM of ISRA’s sanction status investigating the claim and was unable to reach a conclusion, relying upon “what could only be described as flawed logic,” the report says.The report accuses World Vision of attempting to eschew blame, and notes that IOM “was able to quickly vet ISRA and determine their status as a sanctioned entity.” “Had World Vision employed the same due diligence and similar methods employed by IOM, taxpayer dollars would not have exchanged hands with an organization that is known to fund terrorist organizations,” it said. While World Vision has instituted additional screening methods, “the Finance Committee staff has reservations” about its ability to avoid similar situations in the future, the report says. “World Vision has a duty to ensure that funds acquired from the U.S. government or donated by Americans do not end up supporting terrorist activity,” it says. “Particularly concerning to this Committee is World Vision’s attempt to shift the blame to the federal government for their own inability to properly vet a subcontractor. A more robust and fundamentally sound system of screening and vetting is needed to restore the public’s trust that contributions made to World Vision are not funding illicit organizations.”“Moreover, although we find no reason to doubt World Vision’s assertion that the funds in their entirety were used by ISRA for humanitarian purposes, that money inevitably aids their terrorist activities,” it concludes.World Vision said in a statement that it “takes our compliance obligations seriously and shares Sen. Grassley and the committee staff's objective for good stewardship.”“We appreciate the acknowledgement that the committee staff’s report to the chairman 'found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity prior to receiving notice from Treasury,’” it added. “Terrorism runs counter to everything World Vision stands for as an organization and we strongly condemn any act of terrorism or support for such activities.”

