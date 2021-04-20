Indonesia OKs 'private research' of COVID-19 vaccine after barring Phase II trial

Mass COVID-19 vaccination program for teachers in Makassar
Kate Lamb and Stanley Widianto
·3 min read

By Kate Lamb and Stanley Widianto

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved private research of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Nusantara that is backed by a former health minister, after recently saying a mid-stage trial for it could not proceed amid safety and data integrity issues.

Just this month, Indonesia's drug and food agency (BPOM) said approval for a Phase II trial for the vaccine, developed by local firm PT Rama Emerald Multi Sukses and America's Aivita Biomedical, would not be granted as its sponsors had failed to fulfil Phase I clinical trial requirements.

The nod for private research comes amid mounting political pressure to approve the trial for the vaccine, which is backed by former minister Terawan Agus Putranto who enjoys the support of some in Indonesia's political and military elite.

Some parliamentarians have even volunteered to provide blood samples and participate in the study in a show of support.

But Indonesian scientists and public health experts are worried this sets a wrong precedent for global pharmaceutical firms looking for opportunities to fast track their drugs.

"Indonesia aspires to be a hub for innovation, including in the biomedical space, but for it to be taken seriously, it needs to establish a conducive ecosystem," said Ines Atmosukarto, a molecular biologist who works on vaccine development.

Terawan, who initially downplayed the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic before being replaced in December, was not immediately available for comment. Rama Emerald Multi Sukses and Aivita were also not available to comment.

The Nusantara vaccine uses a dendritic cell method commonly used in research for cancer treatment and is built upon immune cells drawn from patients' blood.

BPOM chief Penny Lukito told Reuters that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Monday by the health minister, the drug regulator and the military chief of staff to allow the private research into the vaccine to be conducted at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in Jakarta.

"The clinical trial was converted to a research-based service that is regulated and supervised by the health ministry. So the product cannot be registered as a mass vaccine," the BPOM chief added.

Neither the agency nor the health ministry could immediately clarify the scope of permissible research, or whether it would include continued human trials.

Jonny, a military doctor on the vaccine development team who goes by one name like many Indonesians, said he had not received official notification of the MOU and was unable to comment.

A Phase I trial of the vaccine, which was conducted in Java in December, showed that 70% of its 28 participants suffered adverse side effects including several cases of hypernatremia, increased blood urea nitrogen and increased cholesterol, according to BPOM.

It also identified issues with lab practices and data inconsistencies in the trial, leading it to decide against approving the Phase II trial.

"There seems to be no punishment for parties that do not behave ethically, and don't follow internationally accepted guidelines for clinical research with public funding," the molecular biologist Atmosukarto noted.

Indonesia is grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia, having reported over 1.61 million infections and more than 43,000 deaths.

(Additional reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing and reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore prosecution files more charges over nickel trading scandal

    Singapore prosecutors on Tuesday filed five additional charges against businessman Ng Yu Zhi in relation to a scheme that allegedly raised at least S$1 billion ($746 million) from investors to fund bogus nickel trades. The alleged fraud, which would be one of the city-state's biggest, follows a string of scandals involving Singapore trading firms that have shaken investor and banker confidence in the sector over the last year when some commodities, including nickel, have rallied strongly. The new charges of cheating against Ng were read out in Singapore's State Court.

  • NASA's Ingenuity team is planning to push the helicopter as fast and far as it will go - even if it crashes

    The Ingenuity team aims to push the space drone to the extremes. They don't expect it to survive, though.

  • US killer requests death by firing squad in Nevada

    Zane Michael Floyd was sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of four people in Nevada in 1999.

  • Analysis-Friendly fire threatens ex-PMs' bid to rebuild Italy centre-left

    Giuseppe Conte, the new head of Italy's 5-Star Movement, and Enrico Letta, who has just taken charge of the Democratic Party (PD), want to join forces to rebuild the country's fractured centre-left. The two former prime ministers believe a partnership of reformed progressive parties is the only way to prevent what seems a near-inevitable victory for a potent rightist bloc at an election that may come as soon as next year. "If we are to win we have to form a broad coalition, and the 5-Star Movement, which has evolved very positively to become pro-European, has to be part of it," Letta said immediately after becoming PD leader last month.

  • The overlap in the lives of Daunte Wright and George Floyd

    ‘Craziest thing is to find out ... that my family has connections to this man, to this family’ Wright’s aunt says of Floyd

  • Health Is Wealth: What Women Need to Know About Preventive Care (Especially in a Pandemic)

    Have you ever heard the saying, “health is wealth?” Well, it’s true. Since we’re still currently in a pandemic and we are all doing everything we can to not contract the coronavirus, we might forget that if we take care of our overall health, it will help us in the long run. There are still so many unknowns with the pandemic, but thankfully, we know that if we’re on top of our standard health screenings we can help prevent some diseases and preconditions we have lots of information about (and methods to treat). As a doctor, I know most of us have a better hope of making it out of 2021 if we keep up with our regular doctor visits and get our proper screenings. So...let’s start with women’s health: Where should you begin?

  • Britain faces call for telecoms kit target to boost suppliers

    A taskforce called on Tuesday for targets for the amount of telecoms kit to be sourced from new vendors or through open architecture to boost the range of 5G suppliers after Britain's ban on Huawei. These measures are designed to support Britain's 250 million pound ($350 million) diversification strategy that aims to reduce dependence on Ericsson and Nokia. It said Britain should set a "challenging ambition" for the portion of kit supplied by alternative vendors or using Open RAN, adding that 25% by the mid-2020s should be the "initial aspiration" for network operators.

  • Tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs like wolves, a new study says, undermining the idea they were solitary predators

    The research, published on Monday in the journal Peer J, was done on remains found in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah.

  • J&J seeks approval to conduct local trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson is seeking to conduct a local clinical trial in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was paused in the United States last week on reports of rare blood clots. The company said on Tuesday it had submitted an application to India's drug regulator - the Drugs Controller General of India - requesting approval for the "bridging" safety and immunogenicity study for its vaccine. The global rollout of the single-dose vaccine, which is seen as a vital weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, received a jolt when U.S. federal health agencies last Tuesday recommended pausing its use.

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and halted criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan outlawed the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Accidentally Gives Away Answer During On-Air Slip-Up: 'Yikes'

    "There weren't many letters up there and I said, 'I'd rather be here than up there, quite frankly' — which was the puzzle," Pat Sajak explained after the gaffe

  • Abbott's stock drops 3%, though earnings more than tripled for the medical test company in the first quarter

    Shares of Abbott Laboratories were down 3.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company beat earnings expectations during a quarter in which sales of its COVID-19 tests made up 20% of total revenue. Abbott had earnings of $1.8 billion, or $1.00 per share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $544 million, or 30 cents, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.32, against a FactSet consensus of $1.27. The company had sales of $10.4 billion for the quarter, up from $7.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, against a FactSet consensus of $10.7 billion. This was driven in large part by $2.2 billion in sales of its COVID-19 tests, including $1.8 billion that came in from the company's rapid-testing platforms. Abbott said it anticipates adjusted EPS of $5.00 for 2021; the FactSet consensus is $5.06. Abbott's stock has gained 27.1% over the last year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 44.8%.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • For the newest Canes defenseman, Jani Hakanpaa, it’s ‘so far, so good’ in Carolina

    The Hurricanes right-hand shot defender has made a quick transition from Anaheim to Carolina, and has a game-winning goal in first two games with his new team.

  • George Floyd: US city on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

    Security is ramped up in Minneapolis as jurors retire in the trial into the death of George Floyd.