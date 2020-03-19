Indonesia Orders Rapid Virus Test With Deaths Topping Region

(Bloomberg) --

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered officials to ramp up tests to ensure early detection of coronavirus infection as the nation’s death toll from the pandemic topped the Southeast Asia region.

Authorities should prepare enough hospitals nationwide to treat the infected, Jokowi, as Widodo is known, told a cabinet meeting in Jakarta Thursday. The medical facilities belonging to the government, military, police and private companies recommended by the health ministry should be used to contain the pandemic he said, asking officials to increase production of kits for rapid tests.

Jokowi’s order to scale up testing follows weeks of criticism about a tepid response to the outbreak and a spike in cases in the past few days with the total reaching 309 with 25 fatalities. The president and his entire cabinet have also been tested after the nation’s Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi was confirmed as having been infected. Jokowi and his spouse were tested negative for Covid-19, his spokesman said Thursday.

There are fears a new wave of infection could soon hit the nation of almost 270 million people, prompting authorities to step up rapid testing of suspects using blood samples, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said Wednesday.

Stimulus Reaches $1.9 Trillion; No New Wuhan Cases: Virus Update

Indonesia is assessing offers from neighbors Singapore and China, as well as private agencies and companies, to provide the rapid test kits, Santo Darmosumarto, director of South Asia and Pacific at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said in a media briefing Thursday.

Entry Curbs

Starting Friday, the country will restrict entry of foreigners with travel history to virus-hit nation’s in the last 14 days, including Italy, Spain and the U.K. It will also suspend free visitor visa, visa on arrival, free diplomatic or official visa to all foreigners for a month, the ministry said.

The government temporarily banned exports of face masks and sanitizers and allowed traders to import garlic and onions without permits to boost supplies ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. It has already ordered retailers to ration the sale of staples such as rice, cooking oils, sugar and instant noodles to prevent panic buying and hoarding.

The president also urged officials to ensure adequate protective gear for medical personnel handling Covid-19 patients. Jokowi asked the cabinet to extend financial incentives to businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises hurt by the fast-spreading virus. He also called on worshipers to refrain from congregating in large groups, including for prayer.

Islamic groups in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation have also urged worshipers to stop praying at mosques in large groups and to shun all public religious activities.

(Updates with coment from foreign ministry in fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.