Indonesia’s Pintu Exchange Raises $35M in Extended Series A Led by Lightspeed Venture

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read

Indonesia-based cryptocurrency exchange Pintu has completed an extended Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Participation also came by way of Alameda Ventures, Blockchain.com Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Intudo Ventures, Pantera Capital and others.

The $35 million in funding will go toward hiring efforts, improving Pintu’s market position via strategic partnerships, undertaking educational marketing campaigns and delivering new products and features.

Related: A16z, BlockTower, Alameda Back $12.5M Round for TrustToken

The Series A extends from a $6 million raise in May in which Pantera Capital, Intudo Ventures and Coinbase Ventures also led. It comes as Indonesia has been eyeing a plan to tax profits on crypto trading in response to increasing popularity.

Though that does not appear to be slowing progression in the world’s fourth-largest country by population with over 273.5 million people. As of June 2021, Pintu said there were over 6.6 million crypto investors in Indonesia, roughly triple that of the country’s 2.2 million public equity investors.

Pintu began in April 2020 with a focus on simplifying the trading experience for beginners. The exchange is registered as a licensed crypto broker under the Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency.

“With the support of our investors, we look forward to facilitating greater financial inclusion for Indonesians from all walks of life,” said Jeth Soetoyo, co-founder and CEO of Pintu.

Related Stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Economic Risks Build as Delta Cases Spread, Prices Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support.A report Monday showed factory-gate inflation surging again to 9% in July as commodity prices climbed, while core consumer prices -- which strip out volatile food and fuel costs -- rose the most in 18 months. At the same time, the spread of the delta variant is threatening China’s growth outlook, with Go

  • Knicks made Julius Randle's job a lot easier

    Julius Randle’s breakout 2020-21 season is primarily what’s turned this franchise around for the better, and inking him for the long-term is a statement honoring that fact.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in August. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we progress into the latter half of 2021, […]

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • Should You Buy This Tech Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out?

    The 5G smartphone market is a big catalyst for a tech company that's been delivering impressive results recently.

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.