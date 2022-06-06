Indonesia Plans to Lure Digital Nomads to Bali with 5-Year Visa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Sihombing and Claire Jiao
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sandiaga Uno
    Indonesian politician, businessman, and 13th Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia plans to issue a special five-year visa for remote workers and business-leisure travelers to lure visitors to back to Bali and other destinations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Around 95% of surveyed “digital nomads” have said Indonesia is their “top of mind” destination for remote work and they are ready to travel, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on Monday.

The ministry has mulled this special visa since early 2021, but the plan was derailed by coronavirus resurgences, stringent border controls and a lack of flights to Indonesia’s tourist destinations.

“Now with the pandemic handled and all the ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigrations office, we believe that this is an opportune time to relaunch this idea,” Uno said.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has scrapped most of its travel restrictions, allowing fully-vaccinated visitors to come without testing or quarantine requirements, as Covid-19 cases stay low and booster doses are rolled out. Tourist arrivals jumped 500% to 111,000 in April, its highest monthly tally since the pandemic.

Indonesia expects to hit its target of 3.6 million tourist arrivals this year, with events like the Group of 20 meetings and various sporting competitions on the calendar. This should create over a million jobs for Indonesians and help propel economic growth after the pandemic, Uno said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico’s Ruling Party Expands Power With Local Election Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s ruling Morena party won four of six states it didn’t already control in local elections on Sunday, consolidating President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s political power further beyond his traditional strongholds in the south of the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude

  • Putin warns West against sending arms; Kyiv hit by missiles

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's new warning to the West against sending longer-range rocket systems to Ukraine came as his forces claimed to have destroyed Western military supplies in their first such airstrikes on Ukraine's capital in more than a month. The attack showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine’s heart, despite refocusing its efforts to capture territory in the east. Putin's comments, in a TV interview that aired Sunday, came days after the U.S. announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

  • Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — When D-Day veterans set foot on the Normandy beaches and other World War II sites, they express a mix of joy and sadness. This year, crowds of French and international visitors — including veterans in their 90s — were back in Normandy for the 78th D-Day anniversary to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed there to bring freedom. Several thousand people were expected Monday at a ceremony at the American Cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer.

  • ‘This is the Renaissance.’ Ricky Williams speaks at cannabis conference in Miami

    Ricky Williams landed in Miami Thursday night and in the middle of a blunt, he couldn’t help but think back to 20 years ago.

  • US Excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua From Regional Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has made a final decision against inviting the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to a regional summit this week, bucking calls from Mexico’s president to include all countries or risk him staying home.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Withou

  • Tariff Fight Paralyzing US Solar Threatens American Steelmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, American steelmakers have enjoyed a reliable shield against foreign competitors: US trade policy. Now they say that very protection is under threat from the solar industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Will Need to Return to $30,000 to Avoid a Sunday Reversal

    Following a modest rise on Saturday, bitcoin remains under pressure. Failure to move through Saturday’s high would leave bitcoin on the back foot.

  • PET OF THE WEEK: June 5, 2022 | Rusty

    PET OF THE WEEK: June 5, 2022 | Rusty

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Queen Elizabeth Reveals What's in Her Famous Handbag in Surprise Tea Time with Paddington Bear Skit

    The Queen didn't attend the Platinum Party at the Palace, but she did open up the event with a fun pre-recorded sketch

  • American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

    The question was posed in a private briefing to U.S. intelligence officials weeks before Russia launched its invasion in late February: Was Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made in the mold of Britain’s Winston Churchill or Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani? In other words, would Zelenskyy lead a historic resistance or flee while his government collapsed? Ultimately, U.S. intelligence agencies underestimated Zelenskyy and Ukraine while overestimating Russia and its president, even as they accurately predicted Vladimir Putin would order an invasion.

  • ‘My Blue Summer’ Leads China Box Office Higher Over COVID-Hit Holiday Weekend

    “My Blue Summer,” a local romance led the Chinese box office higher over the latest weekend with a modestly respectable $7.2 million (RMB48.2 million) opening session. But the trend is hard to discern due to continually changing COVID conditions in China and the country’s uncertain economic direction. The nationwide Friday to Sunday box office total […]

  • Why SoFi Technologies Rose 22.2% in May

    After a brutal start to the year, the fintech stock had a solid earnings report, followed by positive analyst notes and an insider purchase from the CEO.

  • Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea

    Australia on Sunday said a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea and forcing it to return to the base. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government expressed concern to China over the May 26 incident, which the Defense Ministry said took place in international airspace where a Chinese J-16 intercepted a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft on routine patrol. Defense Minister Richard Marles said the Chinese J-16 flew very close to the Australian plane and released flares and chaff that were ingested by the engines of the Poseidon, a converted Boeing 737-800.

  • Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph

    Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open with daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will now attempt to find a permanent cure for the injury, warning his record-breaking career is on the line.

  • Lots of sellers, fewer buyers, in markets for startup shares

    On the one hand, venture firms are still announcing new funds on a daily basis. JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon sees an economic hurricane ahead. You could hardly blame people looking to sell their startup shares, or those looking to buy them, for feeling unsure about where to meet on price, and that's exactly what's happening right now, says secondary market experts like CEO Kelly Rodriques of Forge Global.

  • Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard was livestreamed for the world to see. Was that a good idea?

    The wall-to-wall livestream of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard allowed everyone to watch — but also for pro-Depp memes to go viral.

  • Meet The Faces Behind Windy Willow Farm In Northfield

    An idea born during the pandemic -- when state and county fairs were shut down -- has turned into a newly opened agritourism venue.

  • We compared every aspect of Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise ships. Here's what it's like to sail on each.

    Here's how Carnival's Vista and Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas cruise ships compare on cabins, pools, dining, entertainment, spas, and more.