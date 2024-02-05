Indonesia Posts Decent Growth, Outlook Hinges on Vote Result

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economic growth returned to 5% in the fourth quarter, boosted by exports and government spending as a limited election boost kept consumption and investment tepid.

Gross domestic product rose 5.04% in the October-December period from a year ago, according to the statistics agency on Monday. That compares with the 5% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and the 4.94% pace clocked in the third quarter.

That takes the full-year GDP growth to 5.05%, in line with the 5.03% median estimate, but well below the government’s 5.3% target for 2023. Output increased 0.45% from the prior quarter.

The rupiah pared losses after the data and was down 0.2% against the dollar as of the mid-day trading break. The benchmark stock index was down 0.2%.

The latest print underscores the resilience of Southeast Asia’s largest economy that’s headed into a presidential election on Feb. 14. While President Joko Widodo’s push to bring growth beyond 5% has faltered amid a steep decline in commodity prices and borrowing costs at a four-year high, he’s looking to ramp up government spending to aid domestic demand.

So far, the election season was seen to have offered minimal boost to the economy as candidates campaigned heavily on social media, diverting funds away from businesses that traditionally benefit from producing materials like shirts and hats.

Household consumption — which contributes over half of the national output — rose just 4.47% in the fourth quarter, the slowest pace in nearly two years. The statistics agency noted that upper-middle class Indonesians shifted spending toward investment and away from luxury goods, flights and passenger vehicles. The key interest rate was raised to 6% in October and it’s expected to stay at that level well into the first half of 2024.

Investment, which is the second-largest contributor to growth, was up 5.02% last quarter from 5.77% in the previous three-month period.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s exports managed to post a 1.64% expansion in the three months to December, after two straight quarters in the red. This rebound was driven by higher shipments of oil and gas and a boom in services exports thanks to influx of foreign tourists.

Government spending climbed 2.81%, reversing the contraction in the third quarter of 2023. Consumption of non-profit organizations jumped 18.1% ahead of the elections, but accounted for less than 2% of output last quarter.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate household consumption to continue slowing down, along with the expectation of lower export revenue this year,” PT Bank Danamon Indonesia said in a note, adding that it estimates GDP growth at 4.9% in 2024. “Moreover, public investment post-election might not be as robust as last year.”

Jokowi, who will end his decade-long term in October, has sped up disbursement of cash aid and raised the salaries of civil servants to help boost consumption and hit a GDP growth of 5.2% in 2024. Those moves have come under criticism as they were widely seen as the president’s attempt to secure a victory for his chosen successor in the elections.

Risks remain as food inflation gathered pace in January while a volatile rupiah will keep Bank Indonesia cautious from pivoting to monetary easing any time soon. A weak global economy is also seen to keep the country’s overseas shipments sluggish.

Other highlights

Manufacturing, trade, agriculture and mining were the main drivers of GDP growth in 2023

The boom in minerals downstreaming took 2023 GDP growth in resource-rich North Maluku and Central Sulawesi to 20.49% and 11.9%, respectively

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Norman Harsono and Claire Jiao.

(Updates with more details from the official briefing.)

