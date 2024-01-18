Indonesia’s Prabowo Keeps Election Lead With Runoff Seen Likely
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto continues to lead approval ratings as he runs for president, although the margin may not be enough to secure a decisive win in next month’s election.
The majority 45.79% of respondents surveyed by Indikator Politik Indonesia support Prabowo’s bid for the top office, according to the findings published Thursday.
While that keeps the margin of Prabowo’s lead over opponents — Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo who scored 25.47% and 22.96% respectively — in the double digits, he needs at least 50% of the votes to avert a runoff after the Feb. 14 poll.
Prabowo, who is making his third bid for presidency, has seen his popularity somewhat plateau given that he scored 45.8% in a previous survey by the same pollster. While former Jakarta governor Baswedan increased his margin from 22.8% previously, former Central Java governor Ganjar saw his score slip from 25.6%.
The survey polled 1,200 respondents across the country between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6, with a margin error of 2% at 95% level of confidence.
More than 204 million eligible voters will choose a leader to steer the $1.3 trillion economy. Based on the latest polls, Indonesia is likely to go through a long election season - if none of the three candidates secure at least half of the vote, a run-off will be held in June.
