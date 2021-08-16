Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic

ASEAN leaders hold summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday in his annual state of the nation speech that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's biggest country.

"The pandemic has indeed significantly slowed down our economic growth, but it must not hinder the process of structural reforms of our economy," the president said in the annual speech to parliament.

Struggling with a jump in infections driven by the Delta variant, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre for COVID-19, with hospitals overwhelmed at times and the daily death toll the highest globally and total fatalities topping 100,000.

Jokowi, as the president is known, cited the introduction last month of tighter social restrictions, which require staff in non-essential sectors to work from home and limit the operations of malls or restaurants, as examples of the balance.

"What we need to do is find the best combination between public health and economic interests," said Jokowi, who wore a traditional outfit of Indonesia's Baduy people during his speech.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter with 7% annual gross domestic product growth, but the rise in coronavirus cases and the mobility restrictions threaten the recovery momentum in the third quarter.

The restrictions are due to be in place until Monday on Java and Aug. 23 on the other four main islands.

Though infections have started to plateau in the most populous island of Java, cases have been spreading to other parts of the archipelago, authorities have said.

In a video released on Sunday, Jokowi said that COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy across Java had declined, adding that the level in the capital Jakarta had fallen to 29.4% from about 90% at its peak in late June.

The government has faced criticism over its handling of the pandemic, with some health experts citing a resistance from authorities to harder lockdowns in order to protect the economy.

Jokowi acknowledged criticism directed at his government and said constructive criticism was important, "particularly on matters that we have not been able to resolve."

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine health ministry says no corruption in $1.3 billion pandemic funds

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine health minister, facing questions over more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, denied on Saturday that any money was "stolen", as his department vowed to account for every peso. The country is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, and the spread of the virulent Delta variant is overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-extends-travel-ban-10-countries-over-delta-concerns-2021-08-13, some of which have warned of mass resignations over unpaid allowances. The state auditor has flagged "deficiencies" involving 67.3 billion pesos ($1.33 billion), casting doubts on the regularity of related transactions in the country's pandemic response.

  • LAUSD Reopens On-Campus Schooling Monday: Masks Required, Temp Checks, And Mandatory Teacher Vaccines By October

    The long-awaited return of on-campus students and teacher interactions begins on Monday for the Los Angeles Unified School District, which was forced into remote teaching by the pandemic. Returning students face a brave new world of learning, but some familiar practices will be in place. Recess, lunch on campus, after-school programs, athletics and other extracurricular […]

  • Asian shares slip amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

    Asian shares slipped Monday, amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sagged 1.9% to 27,441.12 in morning trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,594.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.6% to 26,237.92, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,530.45.

  • Afghan president was isolated before slipping into exile

    President Ashraf Ghani has quietly slipped out of Afghanistan, a lonely figure after seven years as president

  • Europeans with ‘mix and match’ jabs face quarantine in England

    Travellers from Europe who have been vaccinated with two different jabs will have to quarantine after the Government altered rules.

  • Afghan President Announced to Have Fled Country as Taliban Enters Kabul

    Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was announced to have fled Kabul on August 15, as the Taliban began taking control of the nation’s capital.Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who leads Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation said in a video posted to Facebook that Ghani had left the country in a “difficult situation” and that “God should hold him accountable,” according to news reports. Credit: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah via Storyful

  • Asia stocks stumble as China data disappoint

    Asian share markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman.

  • Oil falls as Delta surge clouds fuel demand outlook

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, as government-imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.79 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after edging lower last week. Official data from China on retail sales, industrial production and urban investment is expected to show that a recent tightening of coronavirus restrictions prompted declines in activity in the world's second-biggest economy in July.

  • Gold Holds Gain Amid Slump in U.S. Sentiment, Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment and concerns over the highly contagious delta virus strain stoked demand for the haven assetCaution returned to global markets after data Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. New variants like delta are moving the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly hig

  • Disney pops, Moderna drops and WISH flops: Lessons from Wall Street last week

    Yesterday's market is today's wealth-building road map.

  • Meet Shou Zi Chew, TikTok's 39-year-old CEO who got his start at Facebook and led a Chinese smartphone giant through one of the biggest tech IPOs in history

    Shou Zi Chew led Apple competitor Xiaomi through a blockbuster 2018 IPO. Now, he's both CEO of TikTok and CFO of its parent company, Bytedance.

  • US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans. Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.

  • EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

    Included in the sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate is funding for Western water projects that farmers, water providers and environmentalists say are badly needed across the parched region. The Senate voted this week in favor of the legislation that seeks to rebuild U.S. roads and highways, improve broadband internet access and modernize water pipes and public works systems. The federal funding would come as the West bakes under a decadeslong drought that is straining water supplies.

  • Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

    A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiancé was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other prisoners, both Uyghurs.

  • 6 Financial Planning Mistakes You're Probably Making, According to an Expert

    I’ve been a working woman for ten-plus years. I have a 401(k). And an emergency savings I’m working hard to bulk up. Still, nothing could have prepared me for the financial insight overhaul I experienced when...

  • U.S. joins over 60 other countries in calling on safe exit of Afghans and other citizens

    The U.S. and over 60 countries issued a joint statement Sunday saying Afghans and international citizens who wish to leave the country should be allowed to do so, with airports and border crossings remaining open.Driving the news: The statement was issued as the U.S. completed its evacuation of American Embassy staff and prepared to take over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into the capital earlier in the day.Stay on top of the late

  • Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, while residents in Melbourne face a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown amid a surge in infections. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

  • Parent assaults teacher over mask dispute at a California school

    A California teacher was assaulted by a parent during an argument about his child wearing a mask on the first […] The post Parent assaults teacher over mask dispute at a California school appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China Squeezes $1.3 Trillion Revenue Earner to Cool Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is widening curbs on the nation’s soaring home prices by temporarily halting land auctions in some major cities, potentially hurting a key source of cash for local governments.Several large Chinese cities recently suspended centralized land sales, according to official notices, after attempts to limit the number of auctions per year backfired. China has also stipulated that the price premium for land should be capped at 15%, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Griffin Chan wro

  • Here's what happened at Mike Lindell's cyber symposium, from him storming offstage to Bolsonaro's son giving him a MAGA hat signed by Trump

    Speakers at Mike Lindell's 72-hour cyber symposium event included Ronald Watkins, Steve Bannon, and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.