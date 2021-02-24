Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis

  • Anti-coup protesters display placards near Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters display placards near the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • A police officer takes visuals of protesters close to the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters rally near the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters play instruments and sing after riot policemen blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters stage a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. Placards reads as "Abolish 2008 Military Slave Law." (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters rally close to the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • A defaced image of Commander in Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is placed under barricades near the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • An anti-coup protester shouts slowgans after riot policemen blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • An anti-coup protester shout slogans after riot policemen blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters stage a sit-in protest after riot policemen blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • A Buddhist monk walks along a road as police stand watch in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • An anti-coup protester flashes the three-fingered salute of defiance as police stand watch in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Police barricade a road to prevent anti-coup protesters from marching through in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters and riot policemen face off in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Police barricade a road to prevent anti-coup protesters from marching in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • An anti-coup protester watch through a shield after police blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters stage a sit-in protest after police blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters stage a sit-in protest after riot policemen blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of cities and towns on Wednesday, days after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. (AP Photo)
1 / 19

Myanmar

Anti-coup protesters display placards near Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Regional diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis gathered pace Wednesday, while protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling for the country's coupmakers to stand down and Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government to be returned to power.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the Thai capital, Bangkok, as part of her efforts to coordinate a regional response to the crisis triggered by Myanmar's Feb. 1 military coup.

Also making the trip to neighboring Thailand was the foreign minister appointed by Myanmar's new military government, retired army colonel Wunna Maung Lwin, said a Thai government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to release the information.

Another Thai official said Wunna Maung Lwin met with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai as well as Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, himself a former army chief who first took power in a military coup. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.

There was no immediate word whether Marsudi also met the Myanmar diplomat.

Indonesia and fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are seeking to promote some concessions by Myanmar's military that could ease tensions before there is more violence. The regional grouping, to which Thailand and Myanmar also belong, believes dialogue with the generals is a more effective method of achieving concessions than more confrontational methods, such as sanctions, often advocated by Western nations.

Opposition to the coup within Myanmar continued Wednesday, with a tense standoff taking place in the country's second-biggest city, Mandalay, where police holding riot shields and cradling rifles blocked the path of about 3,000 teachers and students.

After about two hours, during which demonstrators played protest songs and listened to speeches condemning the coup, the crowd moved away.

On Saturday, police and soldiers shot dead two people in Mandalay as they broke up a strike by dock workers. Earlier the same week they had violently dispersed a rally in front of a state bank branch, with batons and slingshots.

Also Wednesday, about 150 people from a Christian group gathered in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to call for restoration of democracy and the release of Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders held since the coup.

International pressure against the takeover also continues, with more than 130 civil society groups issuing an open letter to United Nations Security Council calling for a global arms embargo on Myanmar.

The letter released Wednesday cited concerns about Myanmar’s citizens being deprived of a democratically elected government and ongoing violations of human rights by a military with a history of major abuses.

“Any sale or transfer of military-related equipment to Myanmar could provide the means to further repress the people of Myanmar in violation of international humanitarian and human rights law,” the letter said.

In addition to a sweeping arms embargo, the letter said any Security Council measures should make sure there is “robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.”

There have been past arms embargoes on Myanmar during periods of military rule but not on a global basis. China and Russia, both members of the security council, are among the top arms suppliers to Myanmar, and would almost certainly veto any effort by the U.N. at a coordinated arms embargo.

How effective the regional efforts at resolving Myanmar's crisis could be remains unclear.

If Indonesia's Marsudi met in Thailand with her Myanmar counterpart it would have allowed them to talk face-to-face while sidestepping possible controversy stemming from a visit to Myanmar by Marsudi.

Critics of the coup, especially in Myanmar, charge that such a visit would be tantamount to recognizing the military regime as legitimate and its takeover as legal. There had been news reports that such a visit was imminent.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said Wednesday that Marsudi left open an option to visit the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw, but had put off any plan for the time being.

A statement from his office said that taking in account current developments and following consultations with other ASEAN countries, “this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar.”

Demonstrations were held outside Indonesian embassies in Yangon and Bangkok on Tuesday in response to a news report that Jakarta was proposing to fellow ASEAN members that they offer qualified support for the junta’s plan for a new election next year. Faizasyah denied the report.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia deports Myanmar nationals despite court order

    Human rights groups have raised concerns about their safety in Myanmar after the military coup.

  • Neighbours' efforts to help end Myanmar crisis raise suspicions among protesters

    The minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, arrived for talks on diplomatic efforts by the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Thai source said, as opponents of the coup again took to the streets in Myanmar. The army seized power after alleging fraud in a Nov. 8 election swept by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), detaining her and much of the party leadership.

  • Curry leads Warriors past Knicks as fans return to MSG

    There were only about 2,000 fans in Madison Square Garden, far fewer than would normally pack the place when Stephen Curry and the Warriors come to town. Curry scored 37 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in the first game this season with fans at the arena.

  • Florida woman charged with setting fire to 10 trash trucks

    A South Florida woman who set fire last fall to 10 garbage trucks outside a solid waste business where she worked has been arrested, authorities said. Saprell Frazier, 43, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday in Pompano Beach, a day after being placed under surveillance, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office report.

  • Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests

    An Indian court on Tuesday granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

  • UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan

    At least 7,000 people who fled escalating ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have sought asylum in neighboring Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the two Eastern African nations. Violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region is separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The Tigray war sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan’s provinces of al-Qadarif and Kassala.

  • Italian ambassador's body believed to be at field hospital

    Luca Attanasio, 43, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and a Congolese driver, whose name has not been released, were confirmed dead by the Italian government in a statement.They were killed on Monday when their convoy was attacked at about 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) in an attempted kidnap near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the regional capital Goma, a spokesman for the Virunga National Park told Reuters.The driver was working for the U.N. World Food Programme, it said in a statement, adding that a number of other passengers were injured.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • White supremacy is a 'transnational threat': UN chief

    Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of hate-driven groups was growing daily."White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat," he told the Geneva forum. Without naming states, Guterres added: "Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries.""Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago," Guterres said. "We need global coordinated action to defeat this grave and growing danger."

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comLiz Cheney says it needs to be made 'clear' the GOP isn't 'the party of white supremacy'Republicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roostRepublican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • Mitt Romney criticizes Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as a 'clunker' with a 'troublesome' amount of aid to states

    Romney said a New York Times DealBook event that he finds the bill troubling "because there's a lot of stuff in there that's just simply wasteful."

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • Tiger Woods was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash

    Golfer was driving sponsored Genesis GV80 SUV while in California

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Tiger Woods broke both of his legs and had to be pulled from his car after major crash

    Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently undergoing surgery after he was pulled from a flipped-over car in Los Angeles.