Indonesia’s Protelindo Owner Weighing $1 Billion Stake Sale

Elffie Chew and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- PT Sarana Menara Nusantara is considering selling a minority stake in its telecommunication tower unit PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and is seeking as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Profesional Telekomunikasi, or Protelindo, as it is known, is working with a financial adviser on the sale of a 15% to 20% stake, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The potential sale is targeting pension and infrastructure funds, they said.

Shares of Sarana Menara Nusantara jumped 4.6% on Thursday in Jakarta, their biggest advance in more than a month, snapping a seven-day losing streak and giving the company a market value of about 47 trillion rupiah ($3.2 billion).

Deliberations are ongoing and Sarana Menara Nusantara could decide not to proceed with a deal, the people said. The company is always looking for alternative funding through debt and equity, and both types of financing are under discussion, Sarana Menara Nusantara and Protelindo President Director Ferdinandus Aming Santoso said in response to a query from Bloomberg News.

There has been a surge in telecommunications infrastructure deals in recent years as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated digitization trends. Protelindo’s owners would join Globe Telecom Inc. in the Philippines, which is weighing selling around half of its tower portfolio in a deal that could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, while shareholders of Supernap Thailand are working with a financial adviser to help find a minority investor in the business, Bloomberg News reported this month.

Founded in 2003, Protelindo is the largest independent owner and operator of towers for wireless communications companies in Indonesia. The company owns and operates about 29,011 telecommunication tower sites with more than 54,580 tenants in Indonesia, primarily in Sumatra, Java, Bali, Kalimantan and Sulawesi, according to its website. Protelindo bought a 94% stake in rival firm PT Solusi Tunas Pratama in October for about $1.2 billion.

Sarana Menara Nusantara owns 99.99% of Protelindo, while Santoso has a single share, according to the tower company’s latest annual report. A unit of Djarum Group, the Indonesian cigarette and banking conglomerate, owns 54.4% of Sarana Menara Nusantara.

(Updates with share movement in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Option Markets Signal More Volatility in Dollar-Yen Post BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar-yen has had a roller coaster ride and options market suggest there’s more turbulence ahead.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansThe pair’s one-week implied volatility is ho

  • Singapore hospitality trusts seen as ripe for more take-private deals

    Deals to take private Singapore's real estate investment trusts (REITs) are expected to gain momentum as the companies reel under rising interest rates and fierce competition to buy assets, bankers and analysts said. Singapore had 44 REITs and property trusts with a combined market value of S$117 billion, according to Singapore Exchange research published in May.

  • Lakeway financial adviser: Prepare yourself for a long retirement

    Here are some tips to help you ensure your finances are in good shape when you retire.

  • "They'll Never Replace Humans": People Are Sharing The Jobs Machines Will Never Take Over, And It's Pretty Eye-Opening

    "Funeral director. It's just something that a machine can't do."View Entire Post ›

  • EU Lawmakers Clinch Deal on Carbon Market Reform Before Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The three biggest political groups in the European Parliament reached an agreement on a sweeping reform of the European Union’s carbon market in a bid to resolve a spat that derailed the overhaul and threatened to delay talks on a broader climate package. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central

  • BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in US Treasuries overnight spilled over into Japan’s under-pressure bond market ahead of its key central bank policy decision Friday.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • Japan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he expected the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to stick to a 2% inflation target, when asked about a possibility the central bank may adjust its massive stimulus to stem the yen weakening. "Monetary policies certainly affect currency (moves), but they also have a big impact on the business costs of small and medium-sized firms through interest rates," Kishida told a news conference. While currencies are a big issue, the BOJ is deciding its monetary policies considering various effects, Kishida said.

  • Life360 (ASX:360) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that...

  • Bond Veteran Backed Last 0.75% Hike, Now Says Fed Has More to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Gelfand is a bond market veteran who praised the last 75-basis-point increase by the Federal Reserve in November 1994. This time, he says the central bank has a way to go.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacati

  • Historic interest rate raise: What does it mean?

    How can forced higher prices on top of inflation fight inflation? KTVU's Tom Vacar breaks it down in this explainer. One analyst says it is the intention of the Federal Reserve that we spend less. The short version is: short term pain equals long-term gain.

  • Global port congestion, high shipping rates to last into 2023 - execs

    Global port congestion is set to continue until at least early 2023 and keep spot freight rates elevated, logistics executives said on Wednesday, urging charterers to switch to long-term contracts to manage shipping costs. "We believe the current congestions, not only the ports but also the landside infrastructure, will be there at least till Q1 2023," said Peter Sundara, head of global ocean freight product for the global logistics division at Visy Industries. While more vessels could be added to the global fleet next year, this does not mean that freight rates will drop broadly as it depends on how ship carriers allocate increased vessel capacities, he told the S&P Global Platts Bunker and Shipping Summit.

  • How long will it take for Fed's interest rate hike to curb inflation?

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday bumped interest rates by 0.75%. ABC News' Alexis Christoforous and MaryAlice Parks explain how long it'll take for that move to curb inflation.

  • Dubai Seeks to Raise as Much as $454 Million From Tecom IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking as much as $454 million from the initial public offering of business-park operator Tecom Group, forging ahead with the second listing this year in the government’s drive to deepen local capital markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • RBA’s Hawkish Message Helps Send Australian Bond Yields Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia will do what’s necessary to bring inflation down to its 2-3% target, Governor Philip Lowe said, in a hawkish message that helped send government bond yields soaring to a 10-year high. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US Ec

  • China May new home prices fall again, more stimulus expected

    China's new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth. Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2% decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Thursday. Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.

  • China Brokerage Warns Traders as Stock Surges Over 80% in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese brokerage firm that saw its share price rocket more than 80% in June warned investors of trading risks, adding there’s little change in the company’s business environment. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vac

  • Robinhood’s stock is particularly unattractive for these 3 reasons, analyst says

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. fell into record-low territory Wednesday, after Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty turned bearish on the trading app, and suggested further declines of 30%.

  • Only 30% of Retirees Pull Off This Impressive Social Security Feat. Here's How to Join Them.

    How does the government calculate your Social Security benefit? Calculating your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) is the first step in determining your Social Security benefit. Next, the government plugs your AIME into a benefit formula that depends on your birth year.

  • Retirees Should Gird for a Long Run of High Inflation. Here’s How.

    Cash-back and rewards credit cards can be a good way to mitigate the impact of rising prices. Plus, consider online banking and pursuing perspective about the durability of your savings.

  • The number of U.S. millionaires is surging. Here are 7 countries with the most millionaires

    More than a million Americans joined the millionaires’ club last year.