Indonesia to publish final report on Lion Air crash next month

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's transport safety agency (KNKT) will publish a final report in September into last year's crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max after obtaining feedback from stakeholders, the country's director general of civil aviation said on Friday.

The draft of the report into last October's crash, which killed all 189 people on board, will be sent next week to parties including Boeing, Lion Air and the Federal Aviation Administration to seek feedback, said Polana Pramesti.

"After getting the responses, KNKT will release it in September," Pramesti told Reuters. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Ed Davies; editing by Darren Schuettler)