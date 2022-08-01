Indonesia’s Rate Liftoff Seen Pushed Back as Core CPI Stays Cool

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank may still be able to keep its policy rate unchanged this month as surging inflation remains largely driven by food and energy prices.

Consumer prices in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy jumped 4.94% in July, the most in nearly seven years, the national statistics agency said on Monday. It beat the median forecast of 4.82% in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, and marked the second straight month that it’s breached Bank Indonesia’s 2%-4% target.

However core inflation -- the metric watched by the central bank in deciding on its interest-rate policy -- crept up to 2.86% in July, still in the lower half of the monetary authority’s target range. That could suggest that Bank Indonesia will likely be comfortable holding the policy rate this month, said economists Brian Tan and Shreya Sodhani at Barclays Bank. They expect a 25-basis points rate hike in September, followed by another two in the last quarter.

“The latest inflation results helped to keep monetary conditions accommodative. Current conditions imply that BI has scope to normalize monetary policy in the coming months without sacrificing too much economic growth,” said Jeff Ng, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank who also predicts BI will begin raising borrowing costs next month.

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia maintains its view that the policy rate will be raised this quarter as core inflation has continued to pick up since October and is testing the 3% threshold, said economist Wisnu Wardana. Still, “if monetary policymakers hold up to their judgment on core inflation, there’s a good chance that BI’s key benchmark rate will remain unchanged this month.”

Indonesia’s inflation in July was still mainly driven by the price of food items like red chili, cooking oil and shallots amid unusual weather like heavier rainfall and supply chain bottlenecks. Volatile inflation accelerated further to 11.47% in July, an eight-year peak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

