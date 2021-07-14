Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDNA TARIGAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia's new virus hotspot.

Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java and Bali, where outbreaks prompted a partial lockdown that closed places of worship, malls, parks and restaurants.

“I predict the outbreak will increase continuously in July as we are not able yet to prevent the spread of infections," epidemiology expert Pandu Riono at the University of Indonesia said Wednesday. "Emergency social restrictions are still inadequate. They should be twice as stringent since we are facing the delta variant, which is two times more contagious.”

The Health Ministry reported 54,517 new cases and 991 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began above 2.6 million and the number of confirmed fatalities to more than 69,000.

A month ago, daily cases were running at about 8,000.

Reported daily cases in Indonesia are now higher than in India, despite Indonesia having far less testing by population.

India reported fewer than 39,000 cases on Wednesday, far below its peak of more than 400,000 daily cases in May, following lockdowns in its worst-hit areas and a stepped-up vaccination drive.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government has identified the spread of the delta variant in some regions outside Java and Bali.

He told lawmakers on Tuesday that across the country, more than 90,000 of the 120,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

“Nationally, we still have some room. But the bed occupancy rate is very high in some provinces where the explosion of the delta variant is concentrated,” Sadikin said.

With the increase in deaths over the past month, some residents near Jakarta have begun helping overburdened gravediggers.

“As the diggers are too tired and do not have enough resources to dig, the residents in my neighborhood decided to help," said Jaya Abidin, who lives in Bogor on the outskirts of the capital. “Because if we do not do this, we will have to wait in turn a long time for a burial in the middle of the night.”

The government is struggling to acquire enough vaccines to reach its target of inoculating more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022. So far, only 15.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

So far, the world’s fourth-most populous country has secured 137.6 million doses of Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, enough for about 69 million people.

___

Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi and photographer Achmad Ibrahim in Jakarta contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Concern grows over Indonesia's regions as Delta variant ravages Java

    Concerns are mounting in Indonesia over the ability of its regions to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases, according to its health minister, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads quickly across the world's largest archipelago. Indonesia is struggling to slow the pace of COVID-19 transmission and on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June, despite new containment measures. The Delta variant first identified in India has been found in 11 areas outside of the densely populated Java island, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

  • Indonesia’s Daily Cases Surge Past India, Marking New Covid Epicenter

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia surpassed India’s daily Covid-19 case numbers, marking a new Asian virus epicenter as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for three straight days -- including a record high of 54,517 on Wednesday -- up from less than 10,000 a month ago. Officials are concerned that the more transmissible new variant is now spreading outside of the country’s main i

  • Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would remain in place until at least July 30 after reporting 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier. "It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday.

  • Most Canadian oil and gas workers fear for their jobs amid impact of climate change: poll

    Climate-related fear is the norm among those employed in the sector, according to a worker-led group.

  • Cuba protests spark demonstrations in Latin America

    From Miami to Mexico City, protests have erupted across Latin American communities this week in solidarity with demonstrators in Cuba.On Tuesday, protesters in Mexico City gathered outside the Cuban embassy, banging pots and pans, chanting "Free Cuba."One Cuban protester living in Mexico demanded freedom for the island nation under its Communist leader:"We are asking that we be listened to because we have not been able to have an opinion and now for the first time we are taking a step forward. The only thing we ask for is that we be listened to, and to free us from this dictatorship that we have had."Another protester blamed a U.S. trade embargo for hurting the Cuban economy."We are in favour of the Cuban people who are out on the streets, but we are also against the illegal embargo that has seen the asphyxiation of the people."Meanwhile, in Miami, home to the largest Cuban exile community, demonstrators blocked traffic on a major highway.Dozens shut down the Palmetto Expressway for several hours, waving Cuban flags and shouting their support for protesters there.Thousands of Cubans took to the streets over the weekend calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel's resignation, in a rare display of civil unrest in the Communist nation.Protesters have denounced the country's deepening economic crisis and demanded better access to vaccines.State-run media reported another protest in southern Havana on Monday, which left one dead and several hospitalized with injuries.Cuban authorities have since arrested several activists and restricted access to social media and messaging platforms, according to one global internet monitoring firm.Cuba's president has blamed the country's unrest on the U.S., accusing it of "economic asphyxiation."

  • Biden administration reshapes major climate report, appoints new director

    The Biden administration has appointed a new head of the National Climate Assessment (NCA), a pivotal, congressionally mandated report on how human-caused global warming is affecting the U.S. Driving the news: The next NCA will be overseen by Allison Crimmins, an environmental scientist who has spent a decade at the EPA and has expertise in scientific communication. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHer appointment on Tuesday come

  • Patriots are excited to see what JJ Taylor can do for them this season

    The Patriots have always possessed versatile running backs through the years, complete with bruisers and shifty, pass catchers. Our Phil Perry says second-year man J.J. Taylor fits the mold.

  • Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

    Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s. Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, and Democrats on his panel also huddled privately at the Capitol for two hours late Monday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and key White House advisers during a consequential time for Biden's top priority.

  • In Seoul center, N Korean defectors find solace with locals

    Together with South Korean residents, they play the accordion, make ornaments and learn how to grow plants. The center, which opened last year, is South Korea’s first government-run facility to bring together North Korean defectors and local residents to get to know each other through cultural activities and fun.

  • Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

    Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of farm chemicals, cars and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a mountain of debt as the South Asian island nation struggles to recover from the pandemic. Shortages are pushing prices higher for many consumer goods, from bread to construction materials to gasoline, triggering protests among Sri Lankans fed up with the prolonged crisis. Thusitha Vipulanayake ran out of motorcycles to sell in August 2020.

  • Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan

    Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks published on Tuesday. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva last month. The warning comes as the U.S. military said last week that 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete.

  • The Boys showrunner promises an even crazier season 3 moment than 'Herogasm'

    "We have some crazier thing," Eric Kripke tells EW.

  • Doing This Before Bed Can Mess with Your Metabolism—and It Has Nothing to Do with Food

    We had no idea that something we do every single day could make this big of a difference!

  • Wrong patient received a kidney transplant at Ohio hospital, officials say

    The kidney was transplanted into a compatible patient, officials said.

  • 6 fully vaccinated people who attended an outdoor wedding caught the Delta variant, but people with Pfizer and Moderna shots survived, study says

    The infections among attendees of a 92-person wedding in April were in people over 50, a study says. One who'd gotten the Covaxin vaccine died.

  • What is a healthy blood pressure range, and what are the symptoms of hypertension?

    ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton has answers for viewers with medical questions.

  • Why You're Always So Tired—and What You Can Do About It

    Tired all the time? You might need more than a cat nap—it could actually be fatigue. Here’s what to know.

  • Catt Sadler Is Sick with COVID After Getting Fully Vaccinated: 'Delta Is Relentless'

    The entertainment reporter said she was caring for an unvaccinated person with COVID-19 and contracted the virus

  • A 20-year-old got a mysterious syndrome that makes marijuana users violently ill and said it was like 'Edward Scissorhands was trying to grab my intestines and pull them out'

    Bo Gribbon of Colorado said he went to the emergency room 11 times in 9 months because of the rare condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.

  • 'Doctors are still stunned': How did foreign bacteria leave a Texas girl with brain damage?

    The CDC sent a warning that three people who don't live close have fallen seriously ill, infected by a bacteria not supposed to be found in the US.