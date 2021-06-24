Indonesia reports record daily rise of 20,574 coronavirus cases

A health worker pushes a patient into the emergency tent at a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Thursday with 20,574 infections, taking the country's total tally to 2,053,995 cases, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The data also showed there were 355 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 55,949. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

