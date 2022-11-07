Indonesia’s Robust Growth Seen to Give Central Bank Room to Hike

Grace Sihombing and Claire Jiao
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy expanded faster than expected in the third quarter, giving the central bank room to tighten policy further as consumption stayed resilient despite price pressures and higher borrowing costs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product rose 5.72% in the three months to September from a year ago, the statistics office said Monday. That’s the fastest increase in more than a year and beats the median estimate of a 5.6% gain in a Bloomberg survey. Output expanded 1.81% from the previous quarter, against the consensus for a 1.71% rise.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy sustained its growth momentum, against the backdrop of higher fuel prices seen to stoke inflation near a seven-year high and add pressure on Bank Indonesia to keep hiking. BI, which has raised the policy rate by 125 basis points since August, including two, half-point hikes to 4.75%, is scheduled to meet on Nov. 17.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Indonesia’s accelerating growth in the third quarter defied headwinds from higher inflation. The faster-than-expected expansion gives Bank Indonesia room to continue hiking rates to shore up the rupiah, though we also expect it to continue buying bonds to mitigate the risk of slower momentum ahead.

Tamara Henderson, Asean economist

For the full note, click here

Private consumption-- which accounts for more than half of domestic output -- rose 5.39% last quarter, though slightly slower than the 5.51% in the April-June period. Middle and upper-class consumption strengthened, while spending among the lower-income segment was supported by government’s social aid, said Margo Yuwono, head of the nation’s statistics office.

The boom in commodity exports continued to bolster the nation’s external trade, even as imports gained pace on capital goods demand to support business activities. Foreign direct investment surged to a record last quarter as the government pushed for more downstream projects in nickel, copper and other resources.

Elbow Room

A darkening outlook on the global economy and higher borrowing costs could yet weigh on Indonesia’s growth prospects. With the Federal Reserve set on aggressive monetary tightening, the rupiah is trading near two-year lows, raising the risk of imported inflation.

The benchmark stock index extended gains after the announcement while the local currency rose and is poised to halt five days of declines.

“A comfortable growth backdrop provides the central bank the headroom to focus on inflationary expectations and keep currency underperformance in check through further rate hikes,” said DBS Bank Ltd. economist Radhika Rao, who expects policy makers to deliver a third consecutive half-point increase at next week’s rate meeting.

Other Highlights

  • Exports jumped 21.64% from a year ago

  • Gross fixed capital formation rose 4.96% year-on-year

  • Nearly all business sectors expanded, led by transport and storage (25.81%), food, beverage and accommodation (17.83%) and education (12.42%)

  • Government spending shrank 2.88% year-on-year

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Soraya Permatasari and Norman Harsono.

(Updates with more details from briefing, analyst comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 57%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Amadeus FiRe AG ( ETR:AAD ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • The past five years for MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital (ETR:MPCK) investors has not been profitable

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For...

  • Hensoldt (ETR:5UH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach...

  • AlzChem Group AG (ETR:ACT) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 49% of the company

    Every investor in AlzChem Group AG ( ETR:ACT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49% stake...

  • Ex-House Speaker, Former Justice Official Join US Policy Crew Assembled by Paradigm

    Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will join past leaders of both parties’ congressional campaign committees in a group formed by Paradigm in a bid to help shape the crypto policies coming out of Washington, company officials said.

  • SoftwareONE Holding AG's (VTX:SWON) largest shareholders are individual investors with 41% ownership, private companies own 30%

    Every investor in SoftwareONE Holding AG ( VTX:SWON ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the...

  • Elliott Said to Tender Shares to PMI’s Swedish Match Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, plans to tender its shares to Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion takeover offer for the nicotine pouch maker, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a

  • New Zealand’s Ardern Queries Bank Profits During Inflation Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has questioned the huge profits being made by the nation’s largely Australian-owned banks at a time when rampant inflation is causing a cost-of-living crisis. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by

  • Jeff Bezos And Jay-Z Reportedly Might Buy The Washington Commanders

    The billionaire businessmen are in talks about the possible joint venture.

  • Here’s a Cheap Way to Bet on Bill Ackman

    Bill Ackman’s investment fund trades at a 35% discount to net asset value. Ackman may have a plan to shrink the gap.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Thai headline CPI rises 5.98% y/y in Oct, slightly below forecast

    Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast and the slowest pace in six months. The rise follows September's 6.41% increase and was just shy of the 6.0% forecast in a Reuters poll. The core CPI index, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was up 3.17% in October from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%, the commerce ministry said.

  • Inflation top worry for G20 countries -survey

    Inflation has surged to levels not seen in several decades, prompting a third of G20 countries to identify rising prices as their top concern, the Executive Opinion Survey conducted by the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society showed. The survey, which comes ahead of the COP27 in Egypt and the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, also showed that environmental concerns took a back seat for the first time in years as the world attends to more immediate socio-economic problems ranging from the fallout of the Ukraine war to a cost of living crisis.

  • China exports fall in October, first decline since 2020

    China's exports shrank in October, the first such decline since mid-2020, customs authorities said Monday, as a domestic slowdown and the threat of global recession hit international trade.

  • Budweiser Stocks Up for Beer Drinking Bonanza of Qatar World Cup

    (Bloomberg) -- The King of Beers is taking over Qatar.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe signs started appearing early this year: At the Qatar Distribution Company — the only alcohol retailer in the conservative Musl

  • China Stocks May Rally 20% on a Full Reopening, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say a complete China reopening will drive a 20% gain in Chinese equities, citing signs that the government may be starting to prepare for a relaxation of its Covid-Zero policy after a key leadership summit. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe company a

  • Investors in Leifheit (ETR:LEI) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last year

    Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of...

  • South Korea’s online KakaoBank to open accounts for Coinone exchange users this month

    KakaoBank, one of South Korea’s online-only banks with nearly 20 million users, said it will start providing accounts for users of Coinone exchange in November.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Catalist:546)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Medtecs International Corporation Limited...